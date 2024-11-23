Stunning Testimony by Dr. Marty Makary

This is amazing testimony from Dr. Marty Makary, a surgeon and researcher at Johns Hopkins. He is a highly respected Johns Hopkins surgical Oncologist and Health Policy Expert. It confirms what Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been saying for years. He might become one of your favorites among Donald Trump’s nominees. He will make you a believer.

“I’m trained in gastrointestinal surgery. My group at Johns Hopkins does more pancreatic cancer surgery than any hospital in the United States. But at no point in the last 20 years has anyone stopped to ask, why has pancreatic cancer doubled over those 20 years?”

“Who’s working on that? Who’s looking into it? We are so busy. in our healthcare system, billing and coding and paying each other, and every stakeholder has their gigantic lobby in Washington D.C., and everybody’s making a lot of money except for one stakeholder, the American citizen.”

Bureaucracy and Nothing Left for People

“They are financing this giant expensive healthcare system through their paycheck deduction for health insurance and the Medicare exercise tax as we go down this path of billing and coding and medicating. And can we be real for a second? We have poisoned our food supply, engineered highly addictive chemicals that we put into our food.”

“We spray it with pesticides that kill pests. What do you think they do to our gut lining and our microbiome? And then they come in sick. The GI tract is reacting. It’s not an acute inflammatory storm. It’s a low-grade chronic inflammation. And it makes people feel sick. And that inflammation permeates and drives so many of our chronic diseases that we didn’t see half a century ago.”

“Who’s working on it; who’s looking into this; who’s talking about it? Our healthcare system is playing whack-a-mole on the back end, and we are not talking about the root causes of our chronic disease epidemic. We can’t see the forest from the trees sometimes. We’re so busy with these short visits, billing, and coding. We’ve done a terrible thing to doctors.”

“We’ve told them to put their heads down and focus on billing and coding. We’re gonna measure you by your throughput. And good job, you did a nice job. We have all these numbers to show for it. Well, the country is getting sicker. We cannot keep going down this path. We have the most over-medicated, sickest population in the world. And no one is talking about the root causes.”

Processed Food

“The Pima Indians are the perfect example. Here is a group where the obesity and diabetes rate was less than 1%. The land in New Mexico and Arizona had its rivers supplied and diverted by ranchers and settlers, and the land and the soil were destroyed. The government, recognizing this tremendous injustice, started to send free government food, but it wasn’t organic kale and fruit and vegetables.”

“It was processed and junk food. Instantly, the Pima Indians developed obesity, a diabetes rate of 90 percent. And what did the United States government do? What did our healthcare system do? The NIH dispatches its researchers to draw the blood of the Pima Indians to look for a gene that predisposes them to obesity and diabetes. What are our leaders doing?”

“The H in NIH is supposed to stand for health. Where are they spending their money on food as medicine and looking at the estrogen-binding properties of pesticides that are driving our fertility rates down? They’re funding research in Wuhan, China, and they’re funding research on a new food compass to replace the misinformation they put out with the food pyramid, telling us lucky charms is healthier than steak.”

Overdoing Drugs

“Somebody has got to speak up. Maybe we need to talk about school lunch programs. not just putting every kid on obesity drugs like Ozempic; maybe we need to talk about treating diabetes with cooking classes, not just throwing insulin at everybody; maybe we need to talk about environmental exposures that cause cancer, not just the chemo to treat it.”

“We’ve gotta talk about food as medicine and research these areas. 20% of our nation’s kids are on medication. And as you heard, half are obese or overweight. Are they more disobedient than children in Japan, or have we poisoned the food supply? Is this a chronic disease epidemic that has been a direct result of what adults have done to children?”

“We like to blame people for their diseases, but maybe we need to look inward. We see all these shiny objects thrown at us. Politicians talk about, oh, we’ve got a new health care proposal. Medicare can now negotiate the prices of ten generic drugs. Don’t be fooled. These are things in the periphery.”

“It’s not to say they don’t have merits, but the proposed program savings in year one, by their own description, is $6 billion. In a $4.5 trillion economy that’s expanding at 8% per year in the commercial sector, that’s a $200 billion expansion, we save $6 billion. The best way to lower drug costs in the United States is to stop taking drugs we don’t need.”

Watch:

