CNN host targeted GSA Administrator, accused her of killing people, now she’s threatened with death

CNN host Chris Cuomo targeted GSA Administrator Emily Murphy the week after she and her family were threatened with death. It was a week after he told people to pay more attention to her as she lets people die.
His rants were dishonest and illogical. She has nothing to do with COV and Biden has no secret cure. He’s merely a puppet with serious mental deficiencies.
The week after he put a target on the back of GSA Administrator Emily Murphy by claiming she was “smiling” at people dying from COVID, Chris Cuomo refused to read Trump’s tweet calling out the harassment, threats, and abuse she was subjected to. pic.twitter.com/8TvhFfKHnR
— Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 24, 2020
Last week Cuomo plastered Murphy’s photo on the screen as he claimed she was “smiling while you’re dying” of coronavirus. The CNN host declared that she “deserved more attention” for holding up the transition.
He painted her as a killer, one who commits atrocities, because she is not allowing Biden to rush in and save us all. Also, Cuomo presumes to know what is her mind.
No one can save us from COV any more than Trump has. Biden’s COV policy is almost identical to Trump’s, except for the mask 24/7 policy.
Cuomo has stirred up real hate. The responses on his posts talk of revenge and hate, but because they’re Democrats, Twitter allows them to spew and work each other up.
Claiming the GOP was ready to commit an “atrocity,” Chris Cuomo showed the official picture of General Service Administration boss Emily Murphy and claimed she doesn’t care about people dying from coronavirus:
“She’s smiling while you’re dying all over this country” pic.twitter.com/9247FZMAuY
— Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 20, 2020
This same comment applies HERE: The neo-Nazi CNN, part of the Cabal.
Never in my entire life have I ever worried, on a personal level, what occurs in the nation on the whole. Seldom is there anything that can profoundly affect a nation. Surely there has been theories of events that purport to be of a national scope. But these aren’t normal times.
Considering this latest despicable act, coupled with everything else, including the neo-Soviet Media Complex in conjunction with Social Media, the Antifa Brownshirts (Braunhemden), and a myriad of other groups, it certainly is a time in history that warrants serious concerns and possibly a fear of the end result. The Constitutional freedoms, once enjoyed, do seem to be on the chopping block. Glenn Beck made a determined effort to show Trump, and supporters, were on the cusp of creating a neo-Nazi US. We now see concerted efforts, By Many, who are serious in fulfilling their own aspirations of a neo-Fascist state, creating our Own Nazi US. It is a “birthright” that is being stolen from the public, which once questioned authority, and that birthright is slowly being stripped away, whether it be by Covid, or elections. We are at a stage where paramilitary type forces are “on the march” for their greater purpose, transforming America, while the country sleeps.
Dark Ages…ages of lies and deceit, murder and mayhem…the last one came into being circa 600 AD…and the next is already here, has been for nigh over forty years when the ENTIRE Main sewer Stream fake Media, now allied with their villainous counterparts in social media, control the albeit deceitful “one” narrative…