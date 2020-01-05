CNN, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib come out as pro-Iran & Tlaib feels sane

Iran promises to punish Americans wherever they can find them in response to the killing of terror mastermind Qassem Soleimani. He was taken out because he was on the verge of killing U.S. diplomats and military throughout the region in the ‘Big Attack.’

General Gholamali Abuhamzeh, the commander of the Guards in the southern province of Kerman, raised the prospect of possible attacks on ships in the Gulf.

“The Strait of Hormuz is a vital point for the West and a large number of American destroyers and warships cross there … vital American targets in the region have been identified by Iran since long time ago … some 35 U.S. targets in the region as well as Tel Aviv are within our reach,” he said.

A more important figure in Iran, Hossein Dehghan, raised the ante.

CNN PRESENTS THE IRANIAN SIDE — ONLY

The military adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader said Sunday that his country’s response to the killing by the United States of one its most influential commanders will certainly be a military response “against military sites.”

In an exclusive interview with the pro-Iran network, CNN in Tehran, Hossein Dehghan, the military adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, said: “The response for sure will be military and against military sites.”

Dehghan, a former defense minister, is the main military adviser to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and is very close to the Supreme Leader.

He claimed we are at war.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter, writing that if Tehran attacks American assets, the U.S. will strike “very hard and very fast.”

The US has a list of 52 Iranian targets, Trump tweeted. The number was chosen to match the number of hostages taken in the 1979 takeover of the U.S. Embassy, he said.

The Pro-Iranian media in the U.S. would prefer that he back down and cower in a corner or send them some gold and cash. He could even tell them it’s okay to build the bomb – not right away, but down the road, after he’s out of office — like someone else we know.

THE PRO-IRAN ANTI-SEMITE REPS COME OUT FOR THE IRANIAN TERRORISTS

We cannot stay silent as this lawless President recklessly moves us closer to yet another unnecessary war that puts innocent lives at risk at home & across the globe. Congress alone has the authority to declare war, & we must reclaim our responsibility & say no to war with Iran. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 3, 2020

She’s grateful these people make her feel sane:

Rep. ⁦@RashidaTlaib⁩ delivers an impassioned anti-war speech to hundreds of people who protested today in downtown Detroit. pic.twitter.com/slHnSZHmLP — Motor City Muckraker (@MCmuckraker) January 4, 2020

IT’S A WAR CRIME, OMAR SAYS

Rep. Ilhan Omar, who has an ex-brother-husband, claims the president is threatening war crimes. Iran threatened to hit 35 U.S. sites and Trump came back with 52 sites, but in her mind, Iran is not the problem. The Big Attack they were planning is dismissed.

What she can’t seem to understand is the President didn’t start a war, he launched a counterterrorism operation.

The President of the United States is threatening to commit war crimes on Twitter. God help us all! #25thAmendment https://t.co/nYZSvpo8rG — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 5, 2020

Can you abandon someone you never supported and have tried to unseat since before you were elected? Omar seems to think so. She is calling for his removal via the 25th Amendment.

Trump and his followers will just say our allies are siding with our enemies. But we know they are abandoning an irrational and incoherent man who has no ability to be the leader of the free world! https://t.co/sDQlZu0Wrc — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 4, 2020

GENERAL PETRAEUS SAYS IT’S ABOUT TIME

Retired four-star Gen. David Petraeus praised the Trump administration’s handling of the drone strike that took out Iranian terrorist mastermind Qassem Soleimani. During an interview on Public Radio International, he was asked if he felt confident that the President was up to handling the Soleimani killing.

“Well, I think that this particular episode has been fairly impressively handled,” Petraeus responded.

The highly-decorated 37-year Army veteran added that it had greater implications than the raid on bin Laden’s lair.

“Again, it is impossible to overstate the significance of this action,” he said. “This is much more substantial than the killing of Osama bin Laden. It’s even more substantial than the killing of Baghdadi.”

<

div class=”code-block code-block-6″>

He noted that Trump’s order to kill Soleimani was “a very significant effort to reestablish deterrence, which obviously had not been shored up by the relatively insignificant responses up until now.”

Why killing the terrorist mastermind Qassem Soleimani was a good idea: