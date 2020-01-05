Dem Party Leader AOC Echoes Iranian propaganda as Iran threatens the White House

The de facto head of the Democrat Party, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, in a series of tweets, hysterically accused President Trump of committing an “act of war” against the Islamic Republic by killing the terrorist general Soleimani who was about to kill U.S. military and diplomats throughout the region.

Democrats are ignoring the fact that Soleimani ATTACKED us. He attacked the U.S. embassy in Iraq. He’s also responsible for the death of an American contractor.

“Last night the President engaged in what is widely being recognized as an act of war against Iran, one that now risks the lives of millions of innocent people,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Friday.

No, Iran attacked the U.S. The only argument is if the President went too far killing their terrorist mastermind.

AOC obviously doesn’t believe the United States and believes the Iranians as she takes their side.

Her tweets claimed she just wants peace and the president is “gaslighting us.” She then insisted Congress has a “moral and legal obligation” to invoke the War Powers Act or block the President from exercising his powers.

What happened after the death of Soleimani is being ignored. Iran threatened to hit 35 of our military ships or sites, and Trump responded in kind, saying he would hit 52, after the number of embassy hostages the Supreme Leader held in 1979.

On Saturday, ignoring Iran’s threats, AOC as she likes to call herself, tweeted, This is a war crime. Threatening to target and kill innocent families, women and children – which is what you’re doing by targeting cultural sites – does not make you a “tough guy.” It does not make you “strategic.” It makes you a monster.

TRUMP IS NO OBAMA

She was responding to these tweets which said nothing about targeting and killing innocent families, women, and children. Their nuclear sites and oil refineries are important to their culture:

….hundreds of Iranian protesters. He was already attacking our Embassy, and preparing for additional hits in other locations. Iran has been nothing but problems for many years. Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

….targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

The President is not backing down. He tweeted Sunday, “The United States just spent Two Trillion Dollars on Military Equipment. We are the biggest and by far the BEST in the World! If Iran attacks an American Base, or any American, we will be sending some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way…and without hesitation!”

In one tweet, he retweeted comments by Rep. Dan Crenshaw:

They attacked us, & we hit back. If they attack again, which I would strongly advise them not to do, we will hit them harder than they have ever been hit before! https://t.co/qI5RfWsSCH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2020

THEY ARE THREATENING THE WHITE HOUSE

An Iranian MP is threatening to blow up the White House.

‘We can attack the White House itself, we can respond to them on the American soil. We have the power, and God willing we will respond in an appropriate time,’ said Iranian MP Abolfazl Abutorabi, according to the Iranian Labour News Agency.

We can blow them up too.

If anyone declared war, it was Iran. They just thought they were going to continue blowing up U.S. people and sovereign territory to make President Trump look weak.