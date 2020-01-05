Gen. Petraeus & Malarkey Joe speak to the death of terror mastermind Soleimani

Retired four-star Gen. David Petraeus praised the Trump administration’s handling of the drone strike that took out Iranian terrorist mastermind Qassem Soleimani. During an interview on Public Radio International, he was asked if he felt confident that the President was up to handling the Soleimani killing.

“Well, I think that this particular episode has been fairly impressively handled,” Petraeus responded.

The highly-decorated 37-year Army veteran added that it had greater implications than the raid on bin Laden’s lair.

“Again, it is impossible to overstate the significance of this action,” he said. “This is much more substantial than the killing of Osama bin Laden. It’s even more substantial than the killing of Baghdadi.”

He noted that Trump’s order to kill Soleimani was “a very significant effort to reestablish deterrence, which obviously had not been shored up by the relatively insignificant responses up until now.”

MALARKEY JOE, WHOSE WORD YOU CAN’T COUNT ON Petraeus’s honors included the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, the Distinguished Service Medal, two awards of the Defense Superior Service Medal, four awards of the Legion of Merit , and the Bronze Star Medal with “V device” (given for valor).

By way of contrast, Malarkey Joe Biden attempted to torch President Trump with a statement someone else wrote for him no doubt.

Malarkey Joe, who bragged about pushing for the Osama bin Laden raid to Iowans this past week, says the killing of Soleimani is like “tossing a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox.”

My statement on the killing of Qassem Soleimani. pic.twitter.com/4Q9tlLAYFB — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 3, 2020

His history of lying about the Osama raid has come back to haunt him and the best sequence of events can be seen in the series of tweets from Zach Parkinson, the Deputy Director of Communications for Donald J. Trump.

HE FORGOT ABOUT THE VIDEOS

He lied to Fox News reporter Peter Doocy and said he didn’t tell then-president Obama not to raid Osama bin Laden’s headquarters.

2/ In 2012, Biden said he told Obama unequivocally: “Mr. President, my suggestion is don’t go.” pic.twitter.com/zTm1HQ6wiZ — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) January 3, 2020

Zach Parkinson chronicled his trail of lies for the past decade.

In 2013, he changed his story, Zach Parkinson points out, and the transformation was complete by 2015.

4/ By 2015, Biden completely contradicted what he said before Biden claimed he never told Obama “don’t go” and that he privately gave Obama his real advice to “go” and “follow his own instincts” when (conveniently) other witnesses weren’t around pic.twitter.com/qjfKtLCNSg — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) January 3, 2020

6/ In 2012, Obama White House Press Secretary Jay Carney said Biden was “speaking accurately” when Biden originally said he was opposed to the raid pic.twitter.com/Z2AnqUp8yP — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) January 3, 2020

8/ Obama CIA Director Leon Panetta in his book “Worthy Fights”: Biden was “firmly in favor of waiting” and “did not have enough confidence that bin Laden was in the compound” pic.twitter.com/r2ybrPdG4h — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) January 3, 2020

10/ Michael Morell, then-Deputy CIA Director, later wrote that Biden was “unconvinced about the intelligence and concerned about what a failed mission would do” to U.S.-Pakistani relations pic.twitter.com/xAFUTWRt0G — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) January 3, 2020

11/ In short, there’s no evidence that Joe Biden supported the Bin Laden raid, and nearly every other Obama Administration official who has spoken up corroborates that — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) January 3, 2020

He Touted a Tough Response in 1996

In 1996, he wanted a “tough response” to the bombing he called an act of war.

NEW VIDEO: In 1996 Interview, ⁦@JoeBiden⁩ Called Iranian Bombing ‘Act of War,’ Called for Tough Response https://t.co/JZWfRc2ibe — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) January 3, 2020

But He’s Got the Plastic Bag Thing Down

But don’t worry, he’s right on top of banning all plastic bags throughout the United States even though we aren’t the culprits throwing them in the oceans. That would be India and China.

“I agree with you 100 percent,” Biden supports nationwide plastic bag banhttps://t.co/MAro2PY8P1 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 3, 2020