WOW Governor DeSantis goes to war with Big Tech

Governor Ron DeSantis just went to war with Big Tech. Finally, someone is. He says they have grown too powerful, and they have.

A recent Project Veritas showed CEO executives, including Jeff Zuckerberg agreeing they’re too powerful. Zuckerberg made it clear he wants to help Biden run the country on those issues important to them.

DeSantis explained at a press conference Tuesday that they control the flow of information to an “extent hitherto unimaginable. He said the core issue is this: are consumers going to have the choice to consume the information they choose or are oligarchs in Silicon Valley going to make those choices for us? No group of people should exercise such power, especially not tech billionaires in Northern California.”

Mandatory opt-outs from big tech’s content filters, a solution to tech censorship first proposed by Breitbart News in 2018.

A private right of action for Floridian citizens against tech companies that violate this condition.

Fines of $100,000 per day levied on tech companies that suspend candidates for elected office in Florida from their platforms.

Daily fines for any tech company “that uses their content and user-related algorithms to suppress or prioritize the access of any content related to a political candidate or cause on the ballot.”

Greater transparency requirements.

Disclosure requirements enforced by Florida’s election authorities for tech companies that favor one candidate over another.

Power for the Florida attorney general to bring cases against tech companies that violate these conditions under the state’s Unfair and Deceptive Practices Act.

