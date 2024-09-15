Political Prosecution: Italy’s Deputy PM Faces Six Years in Prison

Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini faces six years in prison for a lawfare case. In 2019, in an attempt to control Italy’s borders and sovereignty, he refused to let a boat dock with 164 illegal foreigners onboard. The Open Arms ship is tied to a George Soros-tied NGO that is accused of human trafficking.

This is a pattern throughout the West. It is what they are doing to Donald Trump. Globalists know they can destroy our reputations and our income, and they do it.

The migrant trafficking ship was patrolling off the coast of Libya to allegedly facilitate the illegal transport of migrants, pretending it was for humanitarian reasons.

Salvini is accused of kidnapping the migrants. All he did was protect his borders. The globalist elites like Soros are criminalizing protecting sovereignty.

In Italy, if you want to stop the invasion of false asylum seekers without documents, you risk 6 years in prison for having done your duty. Matteo Salvini doesn’t deserve prison, he deserves a medal for protecting Italy and Europe from Islamic and African invaders. pic.twitter.com/XfilYj4qjM — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) September 14, 2024

They will go to any lengths to destroy the West and gain power.

Boring Actor Richard Gere, who insisted he let the Open Arms dock and let the migrants off, even pressured Salvini.

Salvini is the kind of person who says what we all think.

“The solution is chemical castration and expulsion”, says Matteo Salvini for the 7 illegal Egyptian immigrants who r@ped a 13 year old Italian girl in Catania. Maybe it’s too little. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/ZC7f9ta0qg — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) February 7, 2024