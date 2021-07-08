CNN, NY Times, Bloomberg et al support CCP journalism school



















We have a number of US corporations who fund or take part in some way in the Chinese Communist Party’s neo-Marxist journalism school. The venture has allowed CCP ideology to infect US news reporting.

The National Pulse writes: Tsinghua University’s journalism school, which vows to produce journalists adherent to the Chinese Communist Party’s standards of “Marxist journalism,” enjoys support from a host of American corporate and establishment media outlets such as Bloomberg, CNN, the New York Times, and Facebook.

That is true. The school’s dean, a former editor-in-chief of People’s Daily, a CCP rag, writes in his bio:

In October 2011, the Sixth Plenum of the 17th Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) put forward two tasks for news media:

First, we must expand public opinion in the mainstream; improve the timeliness, authority, credibility and ability of taking a lead in public opinion.

Secondly, we must accelerate the establishment of a more efficient, comprehensive, technologically advanced and modern communication system.

The People’s Daily is an official newspaper of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party.

The university is unapologetically Maoist. They buy Americans off and some Americans support them.

A quick Google search turns up the evidence reported by The National Pulse.

Financial supporters of the Global Business Journalism School, which aims to “apply Marxist theory” to journalism, include Bank of America, Bloomberg, consulting giant Deloitte, and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, The Pulse writes.

Apparently, these clowns have been doing it for a long time: The New York Times; CNN; Financial Times; Reuters; Bloomberg.

None of that should come as a surprise.

Also listed as collaborating are CNN host Fareed Zakaria and Facebook Vice President Lori Goler, who both served as guest lecturers in 2017, reports The National Pulse.

Bloomberg’s Editor-at-Large and columnist Lee Miller is listed as a professor, while Leslie Wayne, a contributor and former business reporter at the New York Times, is a Visiting Fellow. Also included in the ranks of professors and fellows are a host of CCP apparatchiks, the outlet states.

.@MikeBloomberg tells @FiringLineShow that China’s leader is addressing pollution to satisfy constituents & secure his political future.

“The Communist Party wants to stay in power in China and they listen to the public,” he says. pic.twitter.com/B9SoAXJwrM — Firing Line with Margaret Hoover (@FiringLineShow) September 27, 2019

