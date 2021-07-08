LGBTQs mock parents in a song about ‘coming for your children’



















Not the Bee reported that the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus, first established in 1975, has released a new original song in which they declare they are “coming for your children.”

The song was written by @RosserandSohne.

It mocks parents who want to keep their children away from the LGBTQ agenda:

You say we all lead lives you don’t respect. But you’re just frightened. You think that we’ll corrupt your kids if our agenda goes unchecked. Funny, just this once, you’re correct.

We’ll convert your children – happens bit by bit, quietly and subtly and you will barely notice it…

Just like you’re worried, they’ll change their group of friends, you won’t approve of where they go at night. And you’ll be disgusted when they start learning things online that you kept far from their sight…

We’ll convert your children – Yes we will! – reaching one and all, there’s really no escaping it, cause even grandma likes RuPaul…

The world’s getting kinder, Gen Z’s gayer than Grindr…We’re coming for them. We’re coming for your children…The gay agenda is coming home. The gay agenda is here.

“The gay agenda is here!” pic.twitter.com/hR2RvOznGf — Jack Hadfield 👍🇬🇧 (@JackHadders) July 8, 2021

It’s all over social media but it’s not getting the positive publicity they wanted, especially on YouTube. It was made private since it began receiving bad publicity from a number of sources, including The Daily Wire and Andy Ngo. In fact, some are possibly finding out that the background of some in the chorus might be deeply concerning.

THE FATHER OF MODERN GENDER THEORY WAS A FAILURE AND A PERVERT

The father of modern gender theory is John Money who disproved his own theories, especially the one that says pedophilia can be loving. This is the man whose theories now pervade the LGBTQ movement and which we see being taught in our schools to young children.

Watch:

Quick question for all the leftists out there: Why are you taking your ideas about gender from a man who thought child rape could be loving?@MattWalshBlog @realDailyWire — YAF (@yaf) July 7, 2021

MORE CONCERNING IS CHILDRENS’ PROGRAMMING

The recent entertainment Insider story titled, “Animation’s queer women, trans, and nonbinary creatives are pushing gender boundaries in kid’s cartoons their counterparts couldn’t — or wouldn’t dare,” illustrates how these activists have successfully convinced networks like Disney Jr. and Nick Jr., targeted at very young children, to begin celebrating “Pride” through transgender concerts and parades for preschoolers.

Emphasizing new gay characters in shows like “Doc McStuffins,” the story notes, “The rise of gender-diverse representation isn’t a coincidence. Shows created and run by queer women, trans, and nonbinary showrunners are largely responsible for the influx of nonbinary and trans characters in kids’ animation.”

Ben Shapiro has looked at the situation, and in a series of tweets, he writes that “In 2019, the NEA adopted a resolution vowing to push LGBTQ+ activism into all K-12 classrooms via state legislation nationwide.”

California currently reflects these teachings, he says.

“This is why the notion that those who wish to conserve the innocence of their children, or to oppose the predations of a radical Left promoting their indoctrination, cannot simply “compete in the marketplace of ideas.” The radical Left is LEGISLATING their preferred curricula.

“It’s one thing to call for a multiplicity of ideas at the university level. There is no precedent for suggesting that adults shouldn’t exercise control over the education of small children. The only question is who exercises the control, and what children ought to learn.

LGBTQ characters in children’s cartoons in particular have increased in frequency, nuance, and overtness. What began as subtextual inclusion has shifted to discrete representation. https://t.co/h2WhmIPhfU — Insider (@thisisinsider) June 10, 2021

Related

















