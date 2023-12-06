GOP Walks Out of Ukraine Briefing So Zelensky Ditches Congress

This morning, some Republican senators walked out of a briefing on Ukraine. Then Zelensky blew them off. Democrats will not close the border even though unvetted people are coming at the rate of 3.7 million each year.

Several Republican senators walked out of the closed-door briefing about Ukraine on Tuesday. Speaking after leaving the meeting, Senator Mitt Romney said Republicans would only vote on aid for Ukraine if it’s tied to border security measures. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat authoritarian, implored lawmakers to act quickly to approve aid because he isn’t negotiating.

Illegal aliens are coming at the rate of 3.7 million a year at the Democrat Socialists’ invitation. Even Romney is complaining.

“There’s nothing new in what they’re describing,” Romney said. “And Republicans are saying, you know, that there’s support for Ukraine, but there has to be security of our border. Yesterday, over 10,000 people came into this country. Today another 10,000. This is a rate of 3.7 million a year. We have to stop that.

“But Chuck Schumer,” Romney continued, says, ‘Well, we can’t negotiate.’ It’s like, guys, that has to be done, or there’s not going to be help for Ukraine and Israel. We want to help Ukraine and Israel, but we’ve got to have the Democrats recognize that the deal is we stop the open border.”

Schumer, an authoritarian, said, “We must get aid to Ukraine, so we cannot wait. This is a historic moment that cannot be delayed any longer.”

Schumer has to negotiate to get money to Ukraine and Israel. That is all he has to do, but he wants to play the dictator. This behavior should have been stopped years ago.

If you go on X, you will find that the radicals are out there bashing Republicans for their stance, but no sane nation has open borders with a welfare state and no vetting. This is an existential crisis. It’s about time Republicans got some guts. It would never have happened under Kevin McCarthy.

ZELENSKY BLOWS OFF CONGRESS

Keep in mind that it only took 19 foreign Islamists to blow up the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a plane of very courageous passengers. The whole intent of this illegal immigration is to get enough votes for the Democrats, so they have a permanent electoral majority, and they don’t care who gets hurt. They don’t care about breaking the law or destroying the country. They hate you.

So when the dictator of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, heard about it, he blew off Congress. Joe Biden called Republican calls for border security just wrong. Like I said, they hate you.

If you read a story I put up on the 3rd, you know that the mayor of Kiev said that Zelensky is a dictator. We know that, but it’s good to hear it from a Ukrainian who will probably end up in prison for saying it.

The Mayor of Kiev Vitaly Klitschko has said that Ukraine’s municipal authorities now remain the only independent force in the country. It has become increasingly authoritarian.

Klitschko shared his views Ukraine is on the path to authoritarianism,” the mayor said. “There is only one independent institution left –local authorities– and they are under enormous pressure.”

In an interview with German daily Der Spiegel, published on Friday, he said that communication is non-existent.

He called Zelensky a dictator. He is, and an arrogant one at that.

Related