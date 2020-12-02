CNN reported the same problems with Dominion/Smartmatic in 2006

In 2006, CNN had the same concerns about Dominion/Smartmatic/Sequoia that Sidney Powell has today. There are experts who are backing up Ms. Powell’s allegations. If they examine the machines, then we will all know if there is a systemic problem. If they find the problems they think exist, that should then trigger the FBI to do something.

As we know, CNN’s agenda is to destroy Fox News, conservatives, Donald Trump, and basically anyone who disagrees with them.

Dominion bought Smartmatic’s Sequoia lock, stock, and barrel. Perhaps they have improved the machines, but the origins are alarming.

Watch:

CNN Calls Trump Lawyers’ Claims About Dominion/Smartmatic A Conspiracy ?? But In 2006, Reported The EXACT Same Facts ? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/47tzbjy2mZ — ❌🇺🇸Steve🇺🇸🇺🇸America First🇺🇸🇮🇹MAGA🇺🇸KAG (@SJPFISH) November 26, 2020