Jeff Zucker’s agenda exposed: get Fox, Tucker, Graham, Trump

Project Veritas released new videos today exposing executives on CNN’s 9 a.m. rundown calls admitting to their political biases and attacking those who oppose the network’s agenda.

CNN is threatening to call the police. Whenever a liberal/leftist’s feelings are hurt, they want to hurt their opponents.

There are no surprises here — CNN is biased, and all the reporting is in the image and likeness of Jeff Zucker. Their slogan is the ‘most trusted name in news,’ and that clearly is a pathetic joke.

Highlights:

CNN President Jeff Zucker: “This is a president who knows he’s losing, who knows he’s in trouble, is sick, maybe is on the after-effects of steroids or not. I don’t know. But he is acting erratically and desperately, and we need to not normalize that.”

Zucker: “You know, this is what we’ve come to expect for the last three and a half years, four years, but it clearly is exacerbated by the time that we’re in and the issues that he’s [Trump] dealing with. I think that we cannot just let it be normalized. He is all over the place and acting erratically, and I think we need to lean into that.”

Zucker: “Frankly, if we’ve made any mistake, it’s been that our banners have been too polite, and we need to go well after Lindsey Graham.”

Marcus Mabry, CNN digital VP of global programming: “Yeah, I was just going to say, if you’re going to talk about the story, I think it’s unavoidable that you have to talk about the naked racism of Tucker Carlson. Because that’s really what drove this anti-diversity push, you know, Trump watches Tucker Carlson’s show and then reacts. And just as sort of the white supremacy hour they have on Fox News every night, I think it’s the — You can’t disconnect the two.”

Stephanie Becker, CNN field producer: “On the issue of why it’s important to get the transition going right, the 9-11 report talks about one of the problems was that the trouble that was brewing that lost during the transition. So, if you want a good, concrete example of what happens when you don’t have a good transition, well, look at the Twin Towers.”

Watch: