Would Be Trump Assassin Had Explosive Devices

Attempted assassin of former President Trump Thomas Crooks had explosives inside his car. According to a new report, the car was found parked near the Pennsylvania rally.

Law enforcement discovered the car, which was driven by Thomas Matthew Crooks, parked near the Trump rally in Butler, Pa., The Wall Street Journal reported.

The Journal said authorities dispatched bomb technicians after police received multiple reports of suspicious packages around near where the shooter was located.

Crooks reportedly shot Trump from a rooftop perch some 130 yards away during a rally in the small town.

The would be assassin missed Trump’s head and pierced his ear. One attendee was killed in front of his family, and two others were injured during the incident, the FBI said. Crooks was shot dead. The victims have not been identified yet.

Unstoppable

Donald Trump is unstoppable. After a terrifying assassination attempt that resulted in a tragic death and two serious injuries, The NY Times refuses to say it is an assassination attempt. Also, Peter Navarro is getting out of prison the day of the convention and plans to give a speech that day.

“Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers yesterday,” Trump posted on Truth Social, “as it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening. We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness. Our love goes out to the other victims and their families,” Trump postes on Truth Social early Sunday.

“We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed. In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined and not allowing Evil to Win. I truly love our Country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our Great Nation this week from Wisconsin.”

Strong and resilient. He will never stop fighting for America. pic.twitter.com/B9yR3SLQJV — Margo Martin (@margommartin) July 14, 2024