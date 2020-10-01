CNN says Biden never called Trump ‘xenophobic’ over China travel restrictions

CNN claims Joe Biden didn’t call Trump’s China travel restrictions –‘xenophobic.’ They wrote the comment as part of their fact-checking of the debate.

CNN wrote that the President quoted Biden and it just wasn’t the case.

“Defending his response to the coronavirus pandemic, President Trump referenced the travel restrictions his administration imposed on foreign nationals who had been in China, then attacked Biden for remarks he had made the same day,” CNN wrote. “Addressing his opponent, Trump said, ‘I closed it, and you said, ‘He’s xenophobic. He’s a racist and he’s xenophobic,’ because you didn’t think I should have closed our country.’”

Here’s the tweet where he did exactly that:

Stop the xenophobic fear-mongering. Be honest. Take responsibility. Do your job. https://t.co/nQ5aLVrpyb — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 18, 2020

They’re very sly, and claimed “Biden never took an explicit position on the restrictions until his April declaration of support” is wrong. It’s a sleight of hand using semantics, not truth.

His positions was clear to everyone with a brain. Apparently, that doesn’t include CNN reporters.