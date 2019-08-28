CNN to Host a 7-Hour Climate Town Hall with 10 Dem Candidates [Not Satire]

CNN will host a live seven-hour “climate crisis town hall” next week with 10 Democratic primary candidates. We’re not kidding! The network that occupies the 12 bottom shows on cable thinks this is a good idea. They’re looking for big ratings on this one, something they haven’t seen in years.

Each socialist, I mean Democrat candidate, will get 40 minutes to address the questions from moderators [that’s the wrong word] and hand-picked audience members.

Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro will kick off the town hall at 5 p.m. and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) will mercifully end it at 11:20 p.m.

Former tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (Texas).

The only one who is not a dyed-in-the-wool socialist is Klobuchar who’s polling in the depths. Biden is allegedly moderate but promised extreme policies on climate change and healthcare and he will give free healthcare to illegal aliens.

Five CNN version of journalists — Wolf Blitzer, Erin Burnett, Anderson Cooper, Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon — will each moderate two candidates. Imagining Cuomo and Lemon as journalists is hard… just hard.

CNN’s chief climate correspondent, angry Bill Weir will also question candidates throughout the evening.

Expect to hear about the faux crisis in the Amazon and the 12 years we have left to survive.

This is what socialism does. It gives you seven hours of Democrat indoctrination, one-sided TV under the guise of honest journalism.

The climate crisis hysteria and the Green New Deal in its many forms, is meant to turn the government over to Democrats in perpetuity. They want control of the energy, financial, medical, education, and other sectors under the heading, Climate Crisis.