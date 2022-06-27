CNN Unhinged Over Prayer at the 50-Yard Line! It’s “Erosion?”

CNN is unhinged from reality. Their latest dishonest report over the Supreme Court’s decision about prayer on the 50-yard line is completely devoid of truth. In general, the Left has gone off the rails with the latest Supreme Court rulings.

Prior to today’s Supreme Court decision about prayer on a football field, Lori Lightfoot, for one, was out promoting hatred against a black man, Justice Clarence Thomas. She’s infuriated over the abortion ruling. This clip is vulgar and we can’t beep it out. She’s astoundingly inappropriate.

The View ‘ladies’ ranted wildly but the best comes from racist Whoopi who thinks Justice Thomas has to worry about his marriage to a white woman.

Religious speech and prayer should never be singled out of public schools.

The Left lost the concealed carry case, the abortion case, and now prayers. They see this as a setback and they are acting as if they all need straight jackets. These revolutionary Democrats might become very dangerous over these rulings. One thing we do have to watch out for is what happens if they lose Congress. They want all the power of governance and they are so close to having it all.

THE RIGHT TO PRAY AT THE 5-YARD LINE

The Supreme Court said Monday that a Washington state school district violated the First Amendment rights of a high school football coach when he lost his job after praying at the 50-yard line after games.

According to CNN, this is “eroding” the separation of church and state. The title of their article is “Supreme Court further erodes separation between church and state in case of praying football coach.”

That is not accurate. There is nothing in the Constitution mandating the separation of church and state. A prayer is not a church and the subject of the case, Joe Kennedy was not forcing anyone to pray.

The Supreme Court, in a 6-3 opinion, said Monday that a Washington state school district violated the First Amendment rights of a high school football coach when he lost his job after praying at the 50-yard line after games.

CNN wrote: “The opinion was 6-3 along conservative-liberal ideological lines.”

That is dishonest. It’s not ideological. It’s the constitution.

“The Constitution and the best of our traditions counsel mutual respect and tolerance, not censorship and suppression, for religious and nonreligious views alike,” Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in the majority opinion.

The court said coach Joe Kennedy’s prayers amounted to private speech, protected by the First Amendment, and could not be restricted by the school district.

Lowers the Bar?

According to CNN, “The decision lowers the bar between church and state in an opinion that will allow more religious expression in public spaces. The court clarified that a government entity does not necessarily violate the Establishment Clause by permitting religious expression in public.”

“We are aware of no historically sound understanding of the Establishment Clause that begins to ‘(make) it necessary for government to be hostile to religion’ in this way,” Gorsuch wrote.

The Establishment Clause of the Constitution says Congress can “make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”

Kennedy praised the court’s ruling in a statement on Monday, saying, “All I’ve ever wanted was to be back on the field with my guys.”

“I thank God for answering our prayers and sustaining my family through this long battle,” he said.

For decades, the actual erosion has been of the 1st Amendment. Radicals of the Left have repeatedly banned any expression of religion while promoting constant attacks on religion.

As the Court makes these decisions, the Left is becoming more unhinged. They have had their way for a very long time, but they went too far.

This case is not about a church. It’s about freedom of conscience and legal consistency.

An unhinged UCLA professor decided to meltdown in public. That just looks like anti-religion hate. He must have a different pocket Constitution from the original.

