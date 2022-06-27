“For the Children” Nancy Elbows Mayra Flores’ Child Away

For those who missed the Nancy Pelosi nudging incident, here’s the clip. She tried to elbow Rep. Flores’s child away from her and the clever little girl would have none of it.

Pelosi doesn’t look like she is for all the children. For someone who claims it as she does, her elbowing was rude.

Watch:


