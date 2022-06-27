Creating “rights” that don’t exist while taking away rights that do by Karen Kataline

Two decisions were just handed down from the US Supreme Court this week and both have left the Left unhinged.

Of course, it’s hard to tell these days. They live in that state and they try to force the rest of us to live in it with them.

Both decisions were juxtaposed beautifully as one affirmed the right to carry a concealed weapon “outside the home,” and the other affirmed states’ rights on abortion. Both dealt with the defense of life and under whose jurisdiction that decision should rest.

For almost fifty years, the Left has worked and progressively succeeded in equating abortion with Liberty. They have now been exposed for their steady attempts to destroy the Liberties actually guaranteed to us in the Bill of Rights. That’s no accident.

In one of the greatest political bait-and-switches since they successfully projected their ugly, racist past onto Republicans, they have used the language of Liberty to describe the termination of pregnancy: “It’s a personal, private decision between a ‘birthing person’ and its doctor,” It’s none of the government’s business,” and the ever popular, “my body, my choice.”

As their minions willingly give up every right they have and dutifully partner with the government to bully their fellow citizens into doing as they’re told, they continue to believe that abortion is synonymous with freedom.

Not only has the topic served as a supreme distraction but it has indoctrinated several generations to cheapen life.

Consequently, the act of affirming life in general and life in the womb is a spectacular triumph of political defiance against the credible evidence we see of a movement to “de-populate” the earth (translation: genocide and forced sterility)

No wonder pro-abortionists are so furious. Their ideology to elevate death and depravity has been temporarily defeated.

Despite the threats of violence we have come to expect from a certain group of adult children when they don’t get their way, let’s savor and celebrate this double-barreled victory.

We’ll get back at it tomorrow.

~~~

Karen Kataline’s style has been described as “funny, feisty, but fair.” She hosts Spouting Off, a live, call-in talk show covering politics, pop culture, and social psychology. She maintains an active blog and her Op-Eds can be seen online at Fox News, Investor’s Business Daily, Western Journal, Town Hall, The Daily Caller, FrontPage Mag, and The American Thinker.

