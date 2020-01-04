CNN’s Berman Basically Calls the President a Murderer

Throughout the day yesterday, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, and Democrat senators insulted the President and threatened him for ordering the termination of the most dangerous and vicious terrorist in the region and beyond. These people are mostly pro-Iran in their actions, including the nuke deal, although they say that they are afraid Iran will retaliate.

Marie Harf ranted on The Five about “retaliation,” Katy Tur questioned the evidence she doesn’t have since it is still classified, Panetta lied and said we’re closer to war with Iran than we’ve been in 40 years, far-left Sen. Murphy called it an assassination, Warren called it a “reckless assassination,” CBS called Soleimani a “revered figure,” and CNN’s John Berman went the full mile to accuse the President of murdering Soleimani.

The attack on our embassy was an attack on our sovereign territory. Iran was warned and did it anyway. Soleimani killed up to 1,000 soldiers and Marines and thousands of others. He recently ordered youth protesters mowed down in the streets of Iran. There was strong intel that he was planning to kill our diplomats and soldiers in a series of attacks.

He was a designated terrorist as is his Quds Force. His job was to spread terror.

BERMAN CALLS IT MURDER, IMPLYING THE PRESIDENT IS A MURDERER

Berman said about this monster, “You know, I delved into the time machine and we found a ‘New York Times’ headline, this comes from December 17, 1998. This was during Bill Clinton’s impeachment. This was during the House vote. We’ll put that up, hopefully, we have it. There we go. ‘Impeachment vote in House delayed as Clinton launches Iraq airstrike, citing the military need to move swiftly.'”

“Now, Margaret, not to diminish the importance of the airstrikes in Iraq at the time, but that’s nothing compared to the murder, the assassination of General Soleimani. And this comes during the Senate impeachment trial. So what do you see as the implication here?”

Watch:

GENERAL KEENE IS SHOCKED IN GENERAL

Soleimani should have been executed for his crimes against humanity years ago, General Keene believes. Soleimani was declared a global terrorist by the UN and sanctioned in 2005 — by the UN! The U.S. declared him a terrorist in 2007.

General Keene can’t believe the Democrat reaction.

Iranian threats of retaliation do not mean we should allow them to attack our embassy and attempt to murder the people inside while pretending it’s a protest. It’s surprising they didn’t come up with a video so Hillary could demand his imprisonment as she did in Benghazi. Democrats and Iranians work hand-in-glove, whether by design, or nor, out of fear or like views, or not.