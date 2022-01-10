Vaxxed and boosted AOC tests positive for COVID after unmasked Florida trip

Call it Karma. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tested positive for COVID after she returned from a trip to Florida. AOC was seen several times in Miami attending parties without a mask. Thing is, the New York congresswoman is vaccinated and even had her booster shot. So why wasn’t she protected from COVID?



Representative Ocasio-Cortez “is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home,” according to her office on Sunday. AOC “encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidelines,” the statement said.



This is a simple case of “do as I say, not as I do.” Images of the Congresswoman partying without a mask are splattered all over the news and social media. Obviously, she did not follow CDC guidelines, although she’s still telling everyone else they have to.



AOC has railed against the unvaccinated, claiming they are spreading the virus. Nevertheless, she took a trip to Florida amid a surge in COVID infections. The word hypocrite comes to mind.



Governor DeSantis (R-FL) recently talked about how many Democrats from states with “draconian” coronavirus policies keep popping up in Florida on vacation. “If I had a dollar for every lockdown politician who decided to escape to Florida over the last two years, I’d be a pretty doggone wealthy man, let me tell you,” DeSantis said. “Congress people, mayors, governors, I mean you name it,” he added.



Enter AOC, a member of Congress from a state with “draconian” coronavirus policies. Partying without a mask, not social distancing. She broke every CDC guideline she expects everyone else to follow.



Karma.







Image from: dailymail.co.uk

Related