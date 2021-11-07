CNN’s Crumbling Audience Is Down an Extraordinary 76% Since January

















CNN averaged a devastating 480,000 in total day viewership in October, a gargantuan 76% drop from January amid the bizarre transition from President Trump to Joe Biden.”

Without Donald Trump to kick around, CNN can’t top one million viewers.

The cable flop didn’t crack a million, except for the Biden town hall which inched past a million but it was tromped by Fox News and the 30-minute “Cuomo Prime Time” that aired immediately after with 1.1 million. Cuomo picked up most of the not-81-million Biden audience.

A good blog or YouTube channel does better. Apparently they aren’t the “most trusted name in news.”

FOX News reports CNN averaged a devastating 480,000 in total day viewership in October, a gargantuan 76% drop from January. Fox News averaged 1.4 million and maintained its total day viewership from earlier this year while MSNBC averaged 657,000 viewers in October, resulting in a 61% drop from January. The network lost 14% of its viewers from September.

“Don Lemon Tonight” is still the biggest loser and so is he. He averaged 614,000 viewers while ‘The Ingraham Angle’ got 2.2 million in October.

Who are those 614,000???

“The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell” closed the month with a 1.3 million viewer average in the 10 p.m. ET timeslot.

The biggest overall winner of the month was “The Five” on FOX News, which did even better in October than Tucker Carlson, “The Most-Watched Show, and Sean Hannity. They have three regulars — Greg Gutfeld, Jesse Waters, and Dana Perino. Then they invite two guests. Juan is gone which probably lifted the ratings.

Variety reports that in October, according to data from Nielsen, “The Five” captured an average of nearly 3.11 million viewers during the month, compared to around 3.08 million for “Tucker Carlson Tonight” at 8 p.m. and nearly 2.74 million for “Hannity” at 9 p.m.

It’s a blessing to see CNN’s monumentally dishonest show disappear. MSNBC needs to go too. Cable in general is going Pffft!

