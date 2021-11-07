Biden’s OSHA Will Covertly Remove Testing Option

















The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) unveiled the emergency temporary standard this week. It mandates businesses with 100 or more employees require vaccinations of employees or weekly tests by January 4th. They also mandate employees who are unvaccinated wear masks at all times with few exceptions.

They plan to make the law — they call a rule — permanent and leave open the possibility of adding even worse and more restrictive guidelines in the future.

That’s not all. The nearly 500-page bill includes a section that allows them to remove the testing opt-out.

“Should OSHA impose a strict vaccination mandate (i.e., all employers required to implement mandatory vaccination policies as defined in this ETS) with no alternative compliance option?” the agency asked.

“OSHA seeks information on COVID-19 vaccination policies that employers have implemented to protect workers,” it added.

Always read the fine print, especially with this authoritarian government under a figurehead president.

The Biden administration has used the existence of a testing opt-out to argue that the standard is not a mandate. After they win on that, they would remove it. Isn’t that clever and dishonest?

This is so obviously about control. The government has overstepped.

