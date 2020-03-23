CNN’s Jake Tapper lies about why he let AOC lie

CNN’s pre-eminent reporter Jake Tapper let Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lie to his audience with the famous ‘hoax’ story, but he had a reason.

He thought about correcting her since the President never called coronavirus a hoax, but he didn’t call her out because the President said the concerns of those saying the President’s response was insufficient was a hoax.

What a massive lie. The President called the POLITICIZATION of the illness a hoax, not the illness and not the legitimate concerns of Americans.

Watch:

I thought about it, because the president did not call the virus a hoax. But i didn’t because he *did* call a hoax the concerns of those saying that the response from the president was insufficient and that he was downplaying the gravity of the crisis. And that too was a lie. https://t.co/MdPeulQpZ1 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 22, 2020

THIS IS WHAT THE PRESIDENT SAID AT A RALLY

They are referring to his comments at a rally in South Carolina. A number of media outlets even edited the clip below to make it sound as if he called the illness a hoax. It’s still on Twitter.

It’s notable that you didn’t include a video of Trump saying this. Because that isn’t what he said pic.twitter.com/ZlolS0S7Aa — Steph (@steph93065) February 29, 2020