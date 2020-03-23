Look at Pelosi’s stimulus demands that are unrelated to Cov-19

Townhall’s political editor Guy Benson has spoken with GOP aides to find out what the holdup is on the new stimulus. As we noted, Speaker Pelosi saw an opportunity here and swooshed in with new demands that have nothing to do with the virus.

According to the report, Democrats are demanding unprecedented collective bargaining powers for unions, increased fuel emissions standards for [struggling] airlines, and the expansion of wind and solar tax credits.

As Pelosi has been quoted saying, she has the GOP “over a barrel.”

Benson’s source told him, “…not only are these completely unrelated to the coronavirus epidemic, they could prevent companies from participating in the loan programs altogether—directly causing unnecessary layoffs.”

Via senior GOP aide, Schumer/Pelosi now pushing these demands amid pandemic-fueled economic collapse: 1) Unprecedented collective bargaining powers for unions

2) Increased fuel emissions standards for airlines

3) Expansion of wind and solar tax credits — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 23, 2020

Let’s not forget what the Majority Whip said in a call last week: “This is a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision,” James Clyburn (D-S.C.) told lawmakers.

OPINION

She has also wanted oppressive ObamaCare provisions for the uninsured, and provisions to protect individuals from eviction, foreclosure, or forbearance. The wording could suggest permanency. A few weeks ago, she insisted on funding for Planned Parenthood.

The Marxist Speaker has recessed the House so the GOP has to agree to her bill. She will not agree to anything but a bad deal that hurts the President.

We are the collateral damage:

.Never forget #Pelosi said this “If there is collateral damage for those that do not share our view, than so be it.”

~Nancy Pelosi SOTH America., make no mistake….

WE are that #collateraldamage. pic.twitter.com/kPejXq5bgD — 🌴ropical chillin’ 😷🐸 (@BlueMoon7777) March 23, 2020