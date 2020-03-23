Communist China accused of sealing living people in body bags, cremating them

One Wuhan resident said critically ill people are being sealed up in body bags while still alive and then sent to be cremated.

Chinese people are warning sites like Bloomberg to stop reporting Chinese numbers as if they were legitimate. Communist Chinese even have a banner over one establishment offering congratulations for spreading the illness to Japan and the United States.

We need to demand reparations and we need to immediately make our drugs in the homelands, not China!

