Communist China accused of sealing living people in body bags, cremating them

One Wuhan resident said critically ill people are being sealed up in body bags while still alive and then sent to be cremated.
Chinese people are warning sites like Bloomberg to stop reporting Chinese numbers as if they were legitimate. Communist Chinese even have a banner over one establishment offering congratulations for spreading the illness to Japan and the United States.
We need to demand reparations and we need to immediately make our drugs in the homelands, not China!
“He’s not dead. His hands and feet were still moving.”
A #Wuhan resident says she witnessed critically ill #CCPVirus patients sealed up in body bags while alive, then sent for cremation.#coronavirushttps://t.co/zz6gaSX3yl pic.twitter.com/S8QuwyenOO
— NTD News (@news_ntd) March 22, 2020
#中共 发炎人乱咬一通之后，「科学家」又登场了。狠狠地反咬美国，自己便安全了？
更多视频：https://t.co/fSwmxEsPYp#中共病毒 #武汉肺炎 #新冠肺炎 #新冠病毒 #全民反抗 #抛弃中共 #全民自救 #全民互救 #戰勝恐懼 #傳播真相 #武漢肺炎 #不怕中共 #少年譯製 #少年译制 https://t.co/Yk8IGaijpE
— Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 (@jenniferatntd) March 23, 2020
中国餐馆，杨媽媽粥店，打出横幅标语：「热烈祝贺美国 #疫情，祝小日本疫帆风顺，长长久久！」
这不是反人类罪是什么？这样的东西有什么资格动不动就讲什么「种族歧视」？#中共病毒 #武汉肺炎 #新冠肺炎 #新冠病毒 #全民反抗 #抛弃中共 #全民自救 #全民互救 #戰勝恐懼 #傳播真相 #武漢肺炎 #不怕中共 https://t.co/iJvxeu4MyK
— Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 (@jenniferatntd) March 23, 2020
It is a bad idea to publish #coronavirus data from #China as if it were factual, given ample anecdotal evidence the numbers are inaccurate and the #CCP‘s persistent history of lying about such things. There is 0 chance the Chinese numbers are accurate. #CCPvirus https://t.co/fy3RScOPNo
— Jan Jekielek (@JanJekielek) March 23, 2020
.@realDonaldTrump, .@VP, .@SecPompeo Please watch this interview. @RepJimBanks wants China 2 pay 4 #ChineseVirus reparations by cancelling U.S. debt 2 China. What a revolutionary idea! Thanks 2 @JanJekielek 4 bringing cutting edge thoughts 2 free people everywhere in the world. https://t.co/Bpq8oqyn8e
— Solomon Yue (@SolomonYue) March 23, 2020