Danger looms for our economy and it’s all a game









It’s becoming clearer, overwhelmingly clear, that Democrats have a plan. They made it more lucrative for people to stay home as opposed to working. They know why people aren’t returning to work and yet they won’t change a thing.

What could the plan be? To raise the minimum wage or establish a universal basic income?

Democrats are destroying small businesses that can’t afford to pay more or will have to raise prices. Either way, there will be a lot of damage done.

This is as the administration spends outrageously. At the same time, the administration is planning killer taxes.

The administration is deliberately damaging the energy sector and gasoline taxes are rising. They want us out of our cars and they are willing to hurt the economy to make it happen.

Prices of food and other consumer goods are tied to fuel.

As costs go up and wages stay flat or go down, inflation will hit. The consumers are the ones whose pay is not going up. They are the middle class. So costs go up and wages of the purchasers do not. That means they have less take-home pay.

Inflation causes interest rates to go up and our debt will become unsustainable. That’s when the government raises taxes on everyone.

It will be very painful.

The game they are playing may well backfire.

'Job Paradox' Baffles Economists as U.S. Employers See Shortage "And anyone who previously made less than $32,000 per year is better off financially in the near term receiving unemployment benefits, according to economists at Bank of America."

