CNN’s Ratings Are Collapsing, Newsmax Beat Them in 2 Hours

Newsmax’s viewership is beating two CNN shows in overall ratings, reports Mediaite.

Anderson Cooper at 8 PM and Erin Burnett at 6 PM are losing out to Eric Bolling and Rob Schmitt, respectively.

While CNN barely beat Newsmax in total viewers with 397,000 to 366,00 viewers, Bolling beat Cooper, and Schmitt beat Burnett in the all-important demo of watchers ages 25-54.

CNN is collapsing, partly because it’s boring and it’s untrustworthy.

Newsmax has a much smaller footprint than CNN but competes just the same. Remarkable!

CNN built its programming around hating Trump, and it no longer works. Also, the new management wants it to return to its original boring, more neutral programming. It’s hard to imagine them doing it with the hosts they have. They only fired a few of them. They need to start over.

Fox News was back on top Tuesday in the prime time ratings regarding total viewers and the key 25-54 age demographic. However, that’s because cable news is losing out to live stream.

Fox’s numbers are abysmal compared to when Tucker was in the 8 pm slot. He brought everyone’s numbers up. I guess they knew this would happen and didn’t care. Fox is suicidal.

Eric Bolling tweeted: WOW!! Thanks to YOU “The Balance” beat @cnn last night for the second time in three days!

MEDIAITE, TOTAL VIEWERS MAY 16, 2023

6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:
1837		 SITUATION ROOM:
507		 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:
1356		 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:
358		 ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:
37
7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:
2087		 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:
525		 REIDOUT:
1105		 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
579		 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:
47
8p FOX NEWS TONIGHT:
1433		 ANDERSON COOPER 360:
496		 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:
1311		 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:
510		 CUOMO:
117
9p HANNITY:
1769		 CNN PRIMETIME:
358		 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:
1363		 CHRIS PLANTE RIGHT SQUAD:
306		 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:
92
10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:
1511		 CNN TONIGHT:
336		 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:
1428		 GREG KELLY REPORTS:
282		 BANFIELD:
84
11p GUTFELD!:
1627		 CNN TONIGHT:
313		 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:
889		 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
186		 CUOMO:
67

 

DEMO 25-54

SITUATION ROOM:
115		 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:
146		 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:
34		 ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:
10
7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:
183		 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:
129		 REIDOUT:
128		 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
51		 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:
16
8p FOX NEWS TONIGHT:
141		 ANDERSON COOPER 360:
91		 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:
153		 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:
40		 CUOMO:
29
9p HANNITY:
162		 CNN PRIMETIME:
71		 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:
175		 CHRIS PLANTE RIGHT SQUAD:
28		 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:
23
10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:
186		 CNN TONIGHT:
76		 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:
154		 GREG KELLY REPORTS:
32		 BANFIELD:
20
11p GUTFELD!:
264		 CNN TONIGHT:
81		 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:
117		 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
30		 CUOMO:
8

