CNN’s Ratings Are Collapsing, Newsmax Beat Them in 2 Hours

Newsmax’s viewership is beating two CNN shows in overall ratings, reports Mediaite.
Anderson Cooper at 8 PM and Erin Burnett at 6 PM are losing out to Eric Bolling and Rob Schmitt, respectively.
While CNN barely beat Newsmax in total viewers with 397,000 to 366,00 viewers, Bolling beat Cooper, and Schmitt beat Burnett in the all-important demo of watchers ages 25-54.
CNN is collapsing, partly because it’s boring and it’s untrustworthy.
Newsmax has a much smaller footprint than CNN but competes just the same. Remarkable!
CNN built its programming around hating Trump, and it no longer works. Also, the new management wants it to return to its original boring, more neutral programming. It’s hard to imagine them doing it with the hosts they have. They only fired a few of them. They need to start over.
Fox News was back on top Tuesday in the prime time ratings regarding total viewers and the key 25-54 age demographic. However, that’s because cable news is losing out to live stream.
Fox’s numbers are abysmal compared to when Tucker was in the 8 pm slot. He brought everyone’s numbers up. I guess they knew this would happen and didn’t care. Fox is suicidal.
Eric Bolling tweeted: WOW!! Thanks to YOU “The Balance” beat @cnn last night for the second time in three days!
MEDIAITE, TOTAL VIEWERS MAY 16, 2023
|6p
|SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:
1837
|SITUATION ROOM:
507
|BEAT W/ARI MELBER:
1356
|RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:
358
|ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:
37
|7p
|JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:
2087
|ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:
525
|REIDOUT:
1105
|ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
579
|ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:
47
|8p
|FOX NEWS TONIGHT:
1433
|ANDERSON COOPER 360:
496
|ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:
1311
|ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:
510
|CUOMO:
117
|9p
|HANNITY:
1769
|CNN PRIMETIME:
358
|ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:
1363
|CHRIS PLANTE RIGHT SQUAD:
306
|DAN ABRAMS LIVE:
92
|10p
|INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:
1511
|CNN TONIGHT:
336
|LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:
1428
|GREG KELLY REPORTS:
282
|BANFIELD:
84
|11p
|GUTFELD!:
1627
|CNN TONIGHT:
313
|11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:
889
|ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
186
|CUOMO:
67
DEMO 25-54
|SITUATION ROOM:
115
|BEAT W/ARI MELBER:
146
|RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:
34
|ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:
10
|7p
|JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:
183
|ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:
129
|REIDOUT:
128
|ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
51
|ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:
16
|8p
|FOX NEWS TONIGHT:
141
|ANDERSON COOPER 360:
91
|ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:
153
|ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:
40
|CUOMO:
29
|9p
|HANNITY:
162
|CNN PRIMETIME:
71
|ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:
175
|CHRIS PLANTE RIGHT SQUAD:
28
|DAN ABRAMS LIVE:
23
|10p
|INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:
186
|CNN TONIGHT:
76
|LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:
154
|GREG KELLY REPORTS:
32
|BANFIELD:
20
|11p
|GUTFELD!:
264
|CNN TONIGHT:
81
|11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:
117
|ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
30
|CUOMO:
8