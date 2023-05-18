CNN’s Ratings Are Collapsing, Newsmax Beat Them in 2 Hours

Newsmax’s viewership is beating two CNN shows in overall ratings, reports Mediaite.

Anderson Cooper at 8 PM and Erin Burnett at 6 PM are losing out to Eric Bolling and Rob Schmitt, respectively.

While CNN barely beat Newsmax in total viewers with 397,000 to 366,00 viewers, Bolling beat Cooper, and Schmitt beat Burnett in the all-important demo of watchers ages 25-54.

CNN is collapsing, partly because it’s boring and it’s untrustworthy.

Newsmax has a much smaller footprint than CNN but competes just the same. Remarkable!

CNN built its programming around hating Trump, and it no longer works. Also, the new management wants it to return to its original boring, more neutral programming. It’s hard to imagine them doing it with the hosts they have. They only fired a few of them. They need to start over.

Fox News was back on top Tuesday in the prime time ratings regarding total viewers and the key 25-54 age demographic. However, that’s because cable news is losing out to live stream.

Fox’s numbers are abysmal compared to when Tucker was in the 8 pm slot. He brought everyone’s numbers up. I guess they knew this would happen and didn’t care. Fox is suicidal.

Eric Bolling tweeted: WOW!! Thanks to YOU “The Balance” beat @cnn last night for the second time in three days!

MEDIAITE, TOTAL VIEWERS MAY 16, 2023

6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

1837 SITUATION ROOM:

507 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1356 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

358 ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:

37 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2087 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

525 REIDOUT:

1105 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

579 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

47 8p FOX NEWS TONIGHT:

1433 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

496 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1311 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

510 CUOMO:

117 9p HANNITY:

1769 CNN PRIMETIME:

358 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

1363 CHRIS PLANTE RIGHT SQUAD:

306 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

92 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1511 CNN TONIGHT:

336 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1428 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

282 BANFIELD:

84 11p GUTFELD!:

1627 CNN TONIGHT:

313 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

889 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

186 CUOMO:

67

DEMO 25-54

SITUATION ROOM:

115 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

146 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

34 ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:

10 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

183 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

129 REIDOUT:

128 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

51 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

16 8p FOX NEWS TONIGHT:

141 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

91 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

153 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

40 CUOMO:

29 9p HANNITY:

162 CNN PRIMETIME:

71 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

175 CHRIS PLANTE RIGHT SQUAD:

28 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

23 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

186 CNN TONIGHT:

76 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

154 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

32 BANFIELD:

20 11p GUTFELD!:

264 CNN TONIGHT:

81 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

117 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

30 CUOMO:

8

