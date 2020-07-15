Co-founder of Anti-Trump Lincoln Project registered as a foreign agent for Russia

A cabal of Never Trumpers formed the ‘Lincoln Project’ ostensibly to protect democracy but mostly to defeat President Trump in November.

The founders of the group include George Conway [Kellyanne’s husband, she is the chief counsel for President Trump], Rick Wilson, Steve Schmidt, John Weaver, and several other Trump haters.

Mike Cernovich pointed out this week that one of the group’s co-founders, John Weaver, registered as a foreign agent for Russia.

John Weaver, the top strategist for John Kasich’s presidential campaign in 2016 and a former adviser to John McCain, registered as a foreign agent to lobby against potential sanctions on Russia. This was made known in May 2019 and was reported by Politico.

Weaver signed a contract in April 2019 to lobby on behalf of the Tenam Corporation, a subsidiary of Rosatom, the Russian state-owned nuclear energy company.

Weaver was paid to lobby Congress and the Trump administration on “sanctions or other restrictions in the area of atomic (nuclear) energy, trade or cooperation involving in any way the Russian Federation,” according to a disclosure filing.

The six-month contract was worth $350,000, plus expenses, with an option to extend if necessary. “Time is of the essence in the Agreement,” the contract reads, according to a copy filed with the Justice Department.

He ultimately backed out of the contract when he was accused of hypocrisy for calling President Trump a Russian pawn and then turning around to become a Russian pawn hmself.

Ironically, in an ad the Project released earlier this month, they slammed Trump as “Comrade Trump,” someone who has “once again” gotten Putin’s blessings in the run-up to the election.