NYPD’s highest ranking officer & two other officers were beaten by “peaceful protesters”

Three officers including the NYPD’s Chief of Department were beaten with a pipe and punched by communist Mayor Bill de Blasio’s “mostly peaceful protesters.” The Chief of Department is the highest ranking uniformed member of the NYPD and even he’s not safe in de Blasio’s New York. Maybe I should say Warren Wilhelm’s New York City since that’s his real name.
A small group of counter-protesters assaulted the three New York Police Department officers, including the most senior uniformed cop with almost 40 years on the force, during a protest in support of the NYPD on the Brooklyn Bridge.
NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan was hospitalized with a broken finger and required stitches after a group of demonstrators attacked him and two other officers on the bridge during a ‘Stop the Violence’ protest on Wednesday. Two other cops – a lieutenant and a sergeant, according to local media – were left bleeding from minor head wounds, according to photos released by the NYPD.
Every officer should threaten to quit. This is absurd.
Photos and Video:
NEVER bend the knee to a mob. The NYPD’s Chief of Department is attacked and injured. He recently knelt in “solidarity” with protesters (while in uniform) as a means to appease demonstrators. Wrong move. Said it then and say it now — Mob is coming for all. https://t.co/ngY952Pu54
Three officers violently attacked by protesters crossing the Brooklyn Bridge. The officers sustained serious injuries.
This is not peaceful protest, this will not be tolerated. pic.twitter.com/cYuDX8G7ku
These are the injuries our officers sustained. pic.twitter.com/KI9wQKywHH
Additional footage of the serious injuries our officers sustained on the Brooklyn Bridge. pic.twitter.com/Ja9lTpQu0G
