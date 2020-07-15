NYPD’s highest ranking officer & two other officers were beaten by “peaceful protesters”

By
M. Dowling
-
2

Three officers including the NYPD’s Chief of Department were beaten with a pipe and punched by communist Mayor Bill de Blasio’s “mostly peaceful protesters.” The Chief of Department is the highest ranking uniformed member of the NYPD and even he’s not safe in de Blasio’s New York. Maybe I should say Warren Wilhelm’s New York City since that’s his real name.

A small group of counter-protesters assaulted the three New York Police Department officers, including the most senior uniformed cop with almost 40 years on the force, during a protest in support of the NYPD on the Brooklyn Bridge.

NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan was hospitalized with a broken finger and required stitches after a group of demonstrators attacked him and two other officers on the bridge during a ‘Stop the Violence’ protest on Wednesday. Two other cops – a lieutenant and a sergeant, according to local media – were left bleeding from minor head wounds, according to photos released by the NYPD.

Every officer should threaten to quit. This is absurd.

Photos and Video:

2 COMMENTS

  2. And this ‘Chief’ knelt with them in the past….?

    As Dr Phil says: ‘HOW’S THAT WORKIN OUT FOR YA’?? ”

    These violent thugs and BLM FRAUDS need to be put in their place…….but doesn’t seem like any of our Law Enforcement – or probably our Mayors – have even little – tiny – balls……

    This is a GRET example: March was for those asking everyone to pray for peace – Christians – asking for Jesus Christ. Undoubtedly would have stayed peaceful. And then BLM FRAUDS and perhaps Antifa thugs came along and did this. Gives ALL protestors and marchers a bad name.

  3. They have guns? Why didn’t they blow the knee caps off the vermin? I guess you have to be a wimp to get the job of Department Chief in NYC.

