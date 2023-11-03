Polls Indicate that RFK Pulls More Votes from Donald Trump

According to a Quinnipiac poll Robert F. Kennedy appears to pull more support from former President Trump than President Biden in a hypothetical matchup. One caveat: Quinnipiac isn’t one of the best polls.

The Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday showed Biden narrowly ahead of Trump by 1 point — 47 percent to 46 percent, within the margin of error — in a head-to-head matchup. But with Kennedy in a three-way race, Biden is ahead with 39 percent to Trump’s 36 percent and Kennedy’s 22 percent, according to The Hill.

Pollsters found independents are almost evenly split among the three candidates, with 36 percent supporting Kennedy, 31 percent backing Trump, and 30 percent with Biden.

Politico reported Wednesday that Kennedy has been receiving donations from former Trump donors at a much higher rate than from former Biden donors, possibly signaling the risk for Republicans with his candidacy.

Other polls have found Kennedy may hurt Trump more than Biden in a general election, including a USA Today/Suffolk University poll from last month that found Kennedy costs Trump what would be a narrow lead in a hypothetical race.

Never-Trumpers might lean toward RFK, but that’s conjecture. RFK has said he wasn’t concerned about anger coming from the Democrat Party since his internal polling shows he pulls more from Donald Trump than Joe Biden.

TUCKER AGREES

Tucker Carlson appeared on the This Past Weekend podcast and said he believes that RFK Jr. will be taking many more votes from Trump than from Joe Biden in 2024 if he’s on the ballot.

“You think?” Von asked.

“Of course,” Carlson said, “there’s no person who’s thinking, ‘I’m gonna vote, either for Joe Biden or Bobby Kennedy.'”

“I have some friends that are,” Von revealed and later confirmed.

Carlson was surprised. He segued to why people vote for Biden – they don’t. They vote for the party – they’re not voting for Biden.

Tucker Carlson says RFK Jr will pull votes from Trump, not Biden. pic.twitter.com/60ZmDuGzJc — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 2, 2023

Kennedy has some popular centrist leanings, but he said last month that he would support reparations for racial healing. He has advocated for banning fertilizers and has said in the recent past that he’d like to see oil executives imprisoned. RFK supports an assault gun ban. He has endorsed AOC’s Green New Deal.

RFK is running as an independent because the DNC rigged the primary against him and in favor of Joe Biden, as RFK has said.

In a hypothetical three-way race, based upon the RealClearPolitics average, which has Trump up by 1 point, Biden and Trump would both lose some votes to RFK Jr.

If the Rasmussen polling holds, Biden will drop to 29.7% of support, losing about 14.5%, while Trump would drop to 37.9%, having only lost about 6.3%.

The Independents won’t pull him over the top in popular votes.

Tucker likes Bobby Kennedy and suggests he supports his candidacy in this clip, but he doesn’t believe RFK can win.

It sounds like Tucker Carlson is putting his money on RFK. He sounds all in and says that he believes he knows the man and he is sincere and not bought and can’t be bought. Thoughts?#Kennedy24 #MAGA #RFKJr #RFKJr2024 #AmericaFirst #Kennedy pic.twitter.com/c9zZ7gWqzh — Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News (@unhealthytruth) November 3, 2023

