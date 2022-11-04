Coast Guard Offers $50,000 Signing Bonus – a WOKE Military Is Pathetic

The U.S. Coast Guard is offering up to $50,000 signing bonuses in an effort to bolster recruitment after the number of guardsmen has plummeted, in large part due to the military’s strict COVID-19 vaccination mandate. It’s also because of pronouns and drag queen shows. What did they expect?

The Left is sissifying the military.

Fox News digital got the information about the signing bonus.

Active-duty Coast Guard Lt. Chad Coppin called the $50,000 CS-level bonuses, which would involve positions such as cooks, “absolutely unheard of.”

Coppin, who is stationed in Juneau, Alaska, and is seeking religious accommodation to the vaccine mandate, told Fox News Digital that the military is suffering from low recruitment and retainment, in large part due to its own restrictive policies, including the vax requirement.

I will venture a guess that the WOKE PC culture is extremely damaging. Who wants that except the minority of far-left radicals? Get rid of the ridiculous pronouns and vax mandates, and you’d see an uptick. Who wants to be part of this absurd military?

We want real men and real women in our military!

Related