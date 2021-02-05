Colbert’s writer wants reparations since Founding Fathers were ‘douche-nozzles’

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” writer John Thibodeaux called for reparations and referred to America’s Founding Fathers as slave-owning “douche-nozzles” on Thursday night.

“It’s nice to be on the money, but we want to have the money. Recognition is nice. Reparations are better,” Thibodeaux said in a clip flagged by NewsBusters. He was referencing Harriet Tubman who will soon appear on the $20 bill.

“Plus, she won’t exactly be in the best company. You know who else is on those bills?”

Far-far-left Colbert began naming America’s Founding Fathers who appear on currency, starting with George Washington.

“Slave owner,” Thibodeaux interrupted.

