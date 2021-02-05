Obama’s ‘America Last’ foreign policy is back!

Joe Biden is taking some strong criticism for his foreign policy speech at the State Department on Thursday. His administration is going back to globalism which is in line with multilateral administration.

He recommitted the US adherence to global institutions.

He said the war in Yemen has to end and the U.S. will no longer provide help or arms to Saudi Arabia.

Yemen is partly in control of Iranian affiliates, Houthis. Biden thinks he can find a diplomatic solution with these Iranian terrorists.

Additionally, he will keep the large numbers of troops in Germany. And Germany can continue to not pay for their support.

Biden has allowed the Start Treaty with Russia to continue without any negotiation. It’s a disaster and benefits Russia and China.

He also said he was shot at in Baghdad in 2007 as an example of his personal courage. That was one of his tall tales. It’s a lie.

Biden’s entire foreign policy is the failed foreign policy of Barack Obama. It sets a path for Iran to develop hegemony in the region. America will lead from behind.

LIVE: President Biden speaks on foreign policy. https://t.co/KpgIOPUPov — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) February 4, 2021

MIKE POMPEO SLAMS HIM

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was asked to weigh in on Biden’s foreign policy changes on Fox News. He slammed the policy.

“Does he mean back to when ISIS controlled a caliphate in Syria that was the size of Britain? I hope not,” Pompeo said Thursday.

He continued, “When he [Biden] says ‘back,’ when America is back, does he mean back to letting China walk all over us, destroying millions of jobs in places like Kansas and South Carolina, that we know so well? I hope that’s not what he means by ‘back.’

“He talked about allies, when he said go ‘back,’ does he mean back to dissing allies and friends like Israel and treating the terrorists in Iran like friends by giving them $150 billion in pallets of cash?”

Pompeo added, “I don’t think the American people can afford to go back to eight more years of Barack Obama’s foreign policy. I hope they’ll move forward with a foreign policy that looks much more like our ‘America first’ foreign policy.”

Let’s not forget Burma:

With tensions rising in Myanmar, Rob Schmitt examines the ‘failed foreign policy’ of the Obama Administration and how President Biden could just repeat the same mistakes. @SchmittNYC https://t.co/VlT7z8v2lm pic.twitter.com/d5vxwrVCWY — Newsmax (@newsmax) February 2, 2021

Related