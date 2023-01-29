Colin Kaepernick Releases an Anti-Police Docuseries

Colin Kaepernick has a new docuseries coming out that demonizes all police, in line with the far-left agenda. Kaepernick, who was raised with mddle class white people, and who is half-white, could no longer make it on the football field and was recruited as the poster boy for the WOKE agenda that involves destroying our justice system. He’s now pretending he’s part of the black experience.

The timing of the release is deliberate no doubt. Why anyone would take Kaepernick seriously is a mystery. He probably isn’t bright enough to come up with the idea of kneeling to protest police brutality, but his radical girlfriend is.

No one will talk about the gang problem that far exceeds anything small numbers of bad cops might do.

Officer Tatum discusses this attempt to paint all police as violent thugs in the clip below.

via youtube

