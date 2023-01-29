Firefighters Battle an Untimely Massive Fire at a Large Egg Farm

Firefighters are battling a massive fire at an egg factory as avian flu and Bidenomics decimate the supply of eggs. It’s quite a coincidence, given all the fires of food suppliers in the past few years. There seem to be a lot of fires in food processing plants just as the IMF and WEF warn of a food shortage crisis.

There has been extensive damage to the chicken coop at the Bozrah egg farm in Hillandale, Connecticut. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The Salvation Army is on the scene providing food and nourishment to first responders.

The Department of Agriculture said it has been in touch with the leadership at Hillandale. Currently, the DOA is not responding but continuing to monitor the situation.

Many believe these fires are manufactured to cause a food shortage. It’s hard not to wonder why there is a sudden rash of fires.

The irony is Biden’s ramping up his campaign, and he plans to run on this economy with supply shortages and inflation. Democrats claim a strong report on the economy even as they adjust the CPI again to hide inflation. It didn’t slow him down in 2022, so he must be on to something.

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple firefighters are battling a massive fire at a egg farm

⁰📌#Bozrah | #Connecticut Multiple fire departments are responding to a massive three alarm fire at Hillendale Farms where thousands of chickens produce eggs with thick smoke can be seen miles away pic.twitter.com/jqTxn4aBsz — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 28, 2023

🚨#UPDATE: More video shows a closer look of the massive egg farm fire that firefighters currently battling with reports that the fire is spreading to other areas of the farm More departments have been called in pic.twitter.com/OjY0PkVlOX — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 28, 2023

