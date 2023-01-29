Paul Pelosi’s Attacker Calls Into TV Station and Indicts Himself

Paul Pelosi’s attacker, David DePape, calls into a reporter at KTVU and indicts himself in a prepared statement while saying he didn’t want to jeopardize his case by answering questions. This is not the Babylon Bee.

Assuming it was DePape, he said what the Biden administration might want him to say.

JD Rucker thinks that the CIA could have written the statement for all we know. The reporters said, “it was very much scripted,” and it was. It’s always good to have some healthy skepticism.

DePape is currently facing state charges of attempted murder, elder abuse, and federal charges of kidnapping. He is said to have broken into the home of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and attacked her husband, Paul, with a hammer. The attack is on bodycam footage.

SEALING HIS FATE

While on the phone with the reporter, DePape said, “you’re welcome” for the violent attack.

“I want to apologize to everyone. I messed up. What I did was really bad. I’m so sorry I didn’t get more of them. It’s my own fault. No one else is to blame. I should have come better prepared,” he said.

Insanely, he didn’t answer questions because he didn’t want to jeopardize his case while he admits he was pleased with what he had done to Mr. Pelosi and wanted to do more with the list of victims he had. He wanted to get them, too, and apologized for “messing up.” It’s good he didn’t jeopardize his case as he indicted himself.

While on the phone, he said that “liberty isn’t dying; it’s being killed systematically and deliberately.” It certainly will be for him. At least, we hope so. We need more mental asylums.

We already posted a video of the vicious attack. He slammed the hammer down on the octogenarian Pelosi, who collapsed unconscious on the floor.

It didn’t seem like the 911 operator picked up that Mr. Pelosi was speaking in coded language, trying to subtly tell her of the danger without antagonizing his lunatic visitor.

The reporter who picked up his call responded in this clip.

