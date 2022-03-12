Dems to America – Buy Teslas and Give Up Caviar, Peasants

Democrats admit they are deliberately pushing up the cost of gasoline and home heating oil and gas while at the same time blaming it on Russian President Putin.

They want you to buy Teslas, peasants. Pete and Kamala Antoinette don’t understand why Americans don’t get that. It’s not just those two. It’s all of the Democrats. Republicans are no bargain but they’re not insane like this regime.

Watch:

“No ability for the oil industry to continue to drill. Period.” https://t.co/0ObccLQM67 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 11, 2022

THE PRESS EVENT

The elites are greatly resetting our nation and our values. They say that if we want to drive around, we can buy an expensive electric car like a Tesla or get a bike.

As gas prices skyrocket, deal with it dummies.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was at a press event with Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday where they lectured Americans on faux green morality.

Buttigieg sniffed, “Last month, we announced a $5 billion investment to build out a nationwide electric vehicle-charging network so that people from rural, to suburban, to urban communities can all benefit from the gas savings of driving an EV.”

As we reported earlier, ultra-rich leftist Stephen Colbert said he’s happy paying $15 a gallon since he drives a Tesla. As far as the rest of us peasants, he obviously doesn’t give a hoot.

“Today, the average gas price in America hit an all-time record high of over $4 a gallon. OK, that stings, but a clean conscience is worth a buck or two. It’s important.”

“I’m willing to pay $4 a gallon. Hell, I’ll pay $15 a gallon because I drive a Tesla.”

He’s too good. What a sacrifice for the multi-multi-millionaire.

In July 2021, the Los Angeles Times published an article titled, “California’s electric car revolution, designed to save the planet, also unleashes a toll on it.”

The article addressed the fact that we’d have to mine for minerals such as cobalt (China controls the world’s cobalt and most other minerals needed for electric cars). If we want to mine for minerals — to include lithium, manganese, and nickel — the climate fanatics will face pollution and damage to the land. And we must become dependent on Chinese Communists.

Loosening environmental regulations won’t lower prices. But transforming our economy to run on electric vehicles, powered by clean energy, will mean that no one will have to worry about gas prices. It will mean tyrants like Putin won’t be able to use fossil fuels as a weapon. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 9, 2022

EVs don’t do well in the cold either.

IT’S DEVASTATING

We can’t eat caviar or drink Stoli anymore with our diamonds dripping off of us in our Teslas. Oh, the sacrifice. It’s too much. Watch:

Joe Biden says he will ban imports Russian seafood, diamonds, and vodka “Putin must pay the price.” pic.twitter.com/pOv5vY2w8e — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 11, 2022

Biden said you only need a tank of gas to travel cross-country with an ELECTRIC VEHICLE! Maybe the gas is for the BBQ you’re going to have when you get to your destination.

Watch:

Dude you don’t even know electric cars don’t need gas. pic.twitter.com/SC2SP5w53p — Joe Street (@joestreet1980) March 11, 2022

It’s Putin’s fault since the pandemic is over and no one’s buying the Trump’s at fault excuse any longer.

Biden: Me spending more than $6T in less than a year & funding it w/ money printing “didn’t cause inflation” pic.twitter.com/mIHAdU5a61 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 11, 2022

Biden: Dana Milbank agrees that it’s Putin’s fault American gas prices are skyrocketing pic.twitter.com/exGeaZkQrd — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 11, 2022

In speech focusing on countering inflation, Biden threatens another $200 billion in taxpayer subsidies for tech companies pic.twitter.com/Cw6xc8kGmd — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 11, 2022

Dem Media Thinks You’re Stupid

CNN’s @AlisynCamerota: “Many politicians act as though it’s President Biden who caused inflation and he can fix this.” CNN’s @RanaForoohar: “100 percent” Psaki is right that Putin is driving inflation pic.twitter.com/3UaelvuHit — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 10, 2022

