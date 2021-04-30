College prof berates student for saying cops are “heroes”









A student called cops “heroes” in a zoom class and his college professor sure didn’t like that. This is what you go broke for and it’s not an education — it’s indoctrination.

This Cypress College professor is extremely biased and absolutely authoritarian.

A professor at Cypress College in Southern California berated a student during a Zoom class for calling the police “heroes.”

During a communications class, Braden Ellis gave a presentation about “cancel culture” and why it is “so destructive and tearing our country apart.” It took him to the police and the abuse they are taking.

He was supposed to take ten minutes but the professor kept interrupting him and rebuking him since she knows it all.

Will she lower his grade? She is teaching hate without any apparent evidence other than her somewhat anecdotal views.

Watch:

