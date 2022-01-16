Joe Biden Is That Nasty and He Knew What He Was Saying

Biden traveled to the burial ground of Martin Luther King Jr in Atlanta to demand the passage of a Democrat bill to federalize elections. It will corrupt the US elections. Everything he accused others of doing is what he is doing. He used the speech to scream at Americans.

The unconstitutional bill would end voter ID and add many other mandates to make it easier to cheat. It allows criminals to vote and campaign speech would be regulated. The bill codifies cheating.

NBC reported, “The bill would also create or increase penalties for intimidating and deceiving voters to counteract misinformation and disinformation about elections, which have run rampant since 2020.”

We have already seen how truth is called mis- and disinformation.

Even Democrat Senators Sinema and Manchin won’t let Biden’s voting ‘rights’ bill through.

Even Biden’s progressive voters didn’t show for his speech – Stacey Abrams for one. They are angry. I’m expecting riots this summer.

Biden’s speech attacked Democrats and Republicans for disagreeing with his Bernie Sanders extremism. He was angry and acted the part of a bully.

Biden said, “Do you want to be on the side of Dr. King or George Wallace? Do you want to be on the side of John Lewis or Bull Connor? Do you want to be on the side of Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis?”

Wallace, Connor, and Davis were all Democrats, as we reported at the time.

He now bashes Sinema, Manchin, and all Republicans as white supremacists. This is the man who got ahead with the help of segregationist Dixiecrats. He was in bed with the devils.

Even Dick Durban said, “Perhaps the President went a little too far in his rhetoric. Some of us do.”

At Friday’s press briefing, Peter Doocy asked Psaki about the nasty speech.

Psaki said, “I think everybody listening to that speech — who’s speaking on the level, as my mother would say — would note that he was not comparing them as humans.”

“As humans?” So, we’re not humans?

Instead of saying it was nothing personal, she said he was not comparing them as humans. Perhaps that means he does not see Republicans as being human.

Biden has always been a nasty man who covers it up with his dumb Uncle Joe façade, but he is nasty.

Mark Levin made note of it in October 2020:

“Joe Biden has spent his long career in Washington, DC, coddling up to segregationists, doing the most awful things as a senator, trying to destroy the families and characters of men who’ve come up to serve this country, Robert Bork, Clarence Thomas, and others,” Levin said.

As a senator, Biden chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee and led the Democrats’ campaign against Republican Supreme Court nominees.

“Joe Biden is a very nasty human being. He always has been a very nasty human being. He has lied his way into power. He’s been a plagiarist. He has cheated on exams in law school. He has stolen words out of Robert Kennedy’s mouth. He is a man who is desperate to be President of the United States, and this is his third run,” Levin said.

Democrats won’t debate, negotiate, consider anyone else’s opinions. All they do is generate hate and stress and demand full power over all of us.

Biden’s nasty hate speech:

