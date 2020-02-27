What Happened to the Big Bombshell Russia Collusion Story of Last Week?

Congressional Democrats misread or lied about the information they were briefed on by U.S. intelligence officials this month. Someone — probably Adam Schiff — then fed that misinterpreted information to The New York Times. If you can remember all the way back to LAST WEEK, you know that the new Russia collusion story was big news with Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton calling President Trump ‘Putin’s puppet.’

The Times published that misinformation in a “bombshell” report last week. The report falsely claimed Russia has been actively seeking to boost President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

After the report’s publication, it spread throughout the Internet universe.

IT WAS UNTRUE

The U.S. intelligence officials told NBC News that the information was wrong.

Moreover, NBC revealed that the Democrats responsible for funneling misinformation to the Times were the same ones on Schiff’s House Intelligence Committee.

“At issue is the secret analysis presented to the House Intelligence Committee Feb. 13 by the top intelligence official in charge of election security, Shelby Pierson,” NBC reported.

“Current and former officials who spoke to NBC News this week say the misinformation and controversy surrounding that briefing have left them on the defensive.”

According to NBC, these officials have pinned the blame for this information specifically on “misinterpretation by some Democratic lawmakers.”

“Two intelligence officials told NBC News this week that Pierson did not tell lawmakers that intelligence showed Russia was actively working to help the president’s re-election campaign,” network revealed.

The only question is if Democrats misunderstood or lied, but, hello, it’s Adam Schiff.

WHERE IS THAT STORY NOW???

What happened to the story? It’s a big story, a bombshell, massive news of Russia collusion, but it’s gone. Why wasn’t Mueller resurrected from the depths of dementia and Andy Weissmann pulled from MSNBC or wherever he is now?

More to the point, beyond the sarcasm, why doesn’t the media do a better job of telling the public the truth — the Democrats lied or stupidly misinterpreted the briefing. They just leave that lie out there to float around the Internet.

The liars and incompetents get away with it every time. Then they go on their merry way to lie another day.

It’s simply more Shifty Schiff BullSchiff which he regularly fees to the media, who eagerly eat it up.

We count on the intelligence community to inform Congress of any threat of foreign interference in our elections. If reports are true and the President is interfering with that, he is again jeopardizing our efforts to stop foreign meddling. Exactly as we warned he would do. https://t.co/viSBlnA1nb — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 21, 2020