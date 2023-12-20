Colorado GOP Won’t Tolerate Dems Taking Trump Off the Ballot

The Colorado GOP won’t tolerate Donald Trump being taken off the ballot by the Democrat Supreme Court. What the Supreme Court does doesn’t matter. The GOP has decided to withdraw and move to a caucus system if this is allowed to stand.

Checkmate.

Democrats think they can tell millions of Republicans in Colorado, about 40% of the population, that they can’t vote for Donald Trump. Democrats are very desperate and are using lawfare to destroy the Republican candidate.


