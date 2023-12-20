Translate It: Yo! Ebonahcs ahs back ta elahmahnate whahteness.

Yo! Ebonahcs ahs back ta elahmahnate whahteness. Translation: Ebonics is back to eliminate whiteness.

Ebonics is making a comeback in its vilest, most racist form.

April Baker-Bell, associate professor of language, literacy, and English education at Michigan State University, identified a so-called barrier that African Americans face in pursuing the American dream of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness: linguistic racism.

“‘Standard English’ is a myth … The belief that there is a homogenous, standard, one-size- fits-all language is a myth that normalizes white ways of speaking English and is used to justify linguistic discrimination on the basis of race,” claims Baker-Bell, building her reputation on bad English.

Her syllabus is filled with the works of Marxist ideologues like Angela Davis, and it’s gaining traction.

According to Mr. Willis in the clip below, they call ebonics the African American Vernacular English, or slang, and “the man calls it Ebonics.” Steven Willis calls it “America’s Creole.” I call it another way to divide us based on race.

Baker-Bell is calling for linguistic justice by embracing the language of their past slavery – the non-educated form of the language.

“(I’m) arguing for Black linguistic justice,” Baker-Bell said at a recent symposium. “I just want to take a moment to acknowledge my intentions upfront. I’m a protector of Black language; I’m not a defender of White comfort,” warned Baker-Bell, associate professor of language, literacy, and English education in Michigan State University’s departments of English and African American and African Studies.

Baker-Bell is the author of “Linguistic Justice: Black Language, Literacy, Identity, and Pedagogy.”

The Poetry of Bad English

Steven Willis thinks it’s poetic, like rap. So, for example, instead of saying “sing” you say “sang,” “r” becomes silent in “or” words, so “no more,” becomes “no mo,” and add a “mother f****er” for impact. He also uses “is” when he should say “are.”

Ebonics in a sentence: Billie Holliday don’t sang no mo, Mother F*****.

Ebonics pronunciation includes features like the omission of the final consonant in words like ‘past’ (pas’ ) and ‘hand’ (han’), the pronunciation of the th in ‘bath’ as t (bat) or f (baf), and the pronunciation of the vowel in words like ‘my’ and ‘ride’ as a long ah (mah, rahd).

Jason D. Hill writes in Front Page Magazine that this new Ebonics movement has gotten “nasty.”

“It regards requiring Black students to use standard English as anti-Black linguistic racism. Blacks required to speak standard English are believed to experience violence, persecution, dehumanization, and marginalization. The leader of this movement, a Black professor at the University of Michigan by the name of April Baker-Bell, has sponsored a document to abolish what she calls “White Mainstream English.” She believes that Black students who are forced to write their papers in mainstream English are victims of Anti-Black Racism.”

In fact, she’s pushing racism and hate against white people.

I’m not advocating stigmatizing people who speak Ebonics; it does not necessarily reflect intelligence. Still, the new movement seeks to stigmatize standard English, and replace it with a language that has illogical rules and tacks on vulgarities for impact, a language borne of slavery and gangstas, not Africa. They don’t speak this way in Africa.

Racism sells. It helps Baker-Bell sell books and become the new Marxist heroine, an unwitting pawn of the progressive left.

As Dr. Hill, a Professor of Philosophy at DePaul University, says:

“Blacks are mere pawns for white progressives who have staked their identity on Black oppression and suffering. Such whites are moral sadists because, to continue justifying their existence, they wish to see Black people suffer under racial oppression. When this official oppression ends, as it already has, they cease being the masters of time and human destiny. They are more like conservationists or racial preservationists than anything else, and they are more devoted to preserving Black authenticity, race consciousness, and the very notion of Blackness, which they love to pit against and contrast with themselves since it reinforces an exotic caste system between them and the Other.”

“This agenda fits squarely with the trans-human and post-human movements which, for all the vagueness surrounding their definitional status, advocates a destruction of the human condition as we know it. It finds pride of place with academic movements pushing for the de-centering and annihilation of whiteness in the universities and in corporations such as Coca-Cola.”

Baker-Bell claims she’s pushing a new revolutionary idea to bring out the distinct Black experience in language. She’s not. Instead, she’s repackaging Marxism and ebonics to divide Americans. There is nothing new here.

We’ve already undermined English by catering to the nearly 200 languages now spoken in this country. The Marxists and transhumanists aren’t done with us. Now, we’re supposed to undermine it with poor grammar and spelling. It’s much the same as the absurd pronoun language of the LGBT community. It goes along with all the flags for everything that divides us, whether it be an LGBT flag, Black Lives Matter, or Hamas flag.

