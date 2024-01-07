Fully-Automated McDonald’s with No Hourly Wage Workers

Thanks to Democrats pushing for high hourly wages, good part-time second jobs will disappear. It might have happened anyway, but mandatory increases in wages certainly sped up. California is pushing the hourly wage to $20 an hour.

McDonald’s now has at least one fully automated restaurant. The union will lose members and dues. The EU has a solution for that. They want to unionize the robots.

This started in 2017 for McDonald’s.

McDonald’s planned to replace 2500 human cashiers with digital kiosks years ago, and they’ve been working on it. Partly, they were spurred on to replace human beings after Democrats began demanding living wages for menial labor.

Futurists predict machines will take over half of low-level jobs and as much as seventy percent of menial agricultural jobs. That should tell people two things. One, we don’t need all that illegal alien labor, and two, the living wage for menial jobs will soon be a talking point in need of a replacement.

McDonald’s has a fully automated restaurant with zero human workers. This is the future of fast food. pic.twitter.com/NI1joFbAqV — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) January 6, 2024

