Colorado’s virus count comes down statewide after reporter asks about falsifying docs

Colorado is amending the death count and it’s lower than previously reported now that they are not counting people who were untested.

Colorado has made a stunning and significant change to the way it counts COVID-19 deaths that reduced the statewide figure from more than 1,000 to 878, according to a report.

The change came after Colorado’s Department of Public Health admitted that its COVID-19 death toll was counting those who tested positive for the coronavirus but had died of other causes, Fox 31 Denver reported late Friday.

The department now says 1,150 Coloradoans who died had COVID-19 but only 878 of those deaths were “due to” COVID-19.

That overcountin is happening everywhere.

In the local major hospital near me, a top official admitted they were counting almost everyone without testing. He said they are doing it for two reasons. One, they get larger reimbursements, and two, they are protected from lawsuits. They have been getting hundreds of threats of lawsuits.

REPORTER ASKS ABOUT AN ACCUSATION OF FALSIFICATION OF DEATH CERTIFICATES

On Monday, a reporter, actually doing his job, asked the governor if the state has been falsifying coronavirus death certificates. The reporter cited an accusation made by Colorado State Representative Mark Baisley against the state health department’s executive director.

“Nobody behind a desk should ever second-guess a coroner or an attending physician that lists the cause of death on a certificate,” Polis said, adding Baisley’s call for the director to face criminal charges are “inappropriate.”

The governor said that federal guidelines mandate the state reports how many residents died with the disease, not because of it.

It was discussed somewhat on this clip with two normal doctors, not ideologues: