Commie Antifa thugs assault Evangelicals in prayer, including children

By
M. Dowling
-
2

Portland, the seat of Antifa and Black Lives Matter communist thugs, is in a complete state of anarchy. They spent the weekend assaulting people and damaging stores. Their special attention was focused on religious people in prayer.

A large group of Antifa carrying shields and melee weapons attacked a group of Evangelical Christians congregating for a prayer and worship event at the waterfront in downtown Portland, Ore. Video recorded at the scene showed children and families running away as black-clad Antifa militants tore apart the sound equipment and assaulted attendees with pepper spray and projectiles.

The event was announced last month by a Christian ministry featuring firebrand Canadian preacher Artur Pawlowski.The Calgary pastor became famous recently for speaking out against church lockdowns.

“Welcome to Portland, you won’t like it here, pastor,” tweeted Portland Antifa member Melissa Lewis.

Shocking video:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

2 COMMENTS

  2. Enjoy it Portlandistan and better make sure the crocodile eats you last.
    May the virtue signals save you.
    Bwahaha!
    Commies and their enablers get what they deserve.

  3. Just a few unarmed Christian former Navy Seals would solve the problem every time and think it would help the economy to sell all those new wheelchairs……..

Leave a Reply