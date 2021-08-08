Commie Antifa thugs assault Evangelicals in prayer, including children

















Portland, the seat of Antifa and Black Lives Matter communist thugs, is in a complete state of anarchy. They spent the weekend assaulting people and damaging stores. Their special attention was focused on religious people in prayer.

After antifa attacked the Portland family Christian prayer event, another clash broke out when a masked antifa ran up to spray mace at another group & is shot at w/paint balls. Antifa member Dustin Brandon Ferreira (in wheelchair) can be seen in the video. pic.twitter.com/1RahBzLIxv — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 8, 2021

A large group of Antifa carrying shields and melee weapons attacked a group of Evangelical Christians congregating for a prayer and worship event at the waterfront in downtown Portland, Ore. Video recorded at the scene showed children and families running away as black-clad Antifa militants tore apart the sound equipment and assaulted attendees with pepper spray and projectiles.

A woman attendee of the family Christian prayer event at the waterfront in downtown Portland describes what happened when antifa attacked them. pic.twitter.com/OtbHVftDor — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 8, 2021

The event was announced last month by a Christian ministry featuring firebrand Canadian preacher Artur Pawlowski.The Calgary pastor became famous recently for speaking out against church lockdowns.

Shocking video: “Welcome to Portland, you won’t like it here, pastor,” tweeted Portland Antifa member Melissa Lewis.

