Commie Clown World: Kamala “Earned” Enough Delegates for the Nomination

We truly look like a third world country now. Kamala failed miserably when she ran for the presidency. She’s wildly unpopular. Kamala is being installed in the position without a single primary vote. Now, miraculously, she has “earned” enough delegates to secure the Democrat nomination.

She earned zippo, nada, nothing, zero, naught, nil, zilch.

This is what Democrats are supposed to accept. It’s the ultimate gaslighting. Rejoice Dems, the party of democracy says you support Kamala right from the grassroots.

[This is insane]

Look, she’s all arrogant, strutting like she is a potentate.


