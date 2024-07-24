Commie Clown World: Kamala “Earned” Enough Delegates for the Nomination

We truly look like a third world country now. Kamala failed miserably when she ran for the presidency. She’s wildly unpopular. Kamala is being installed in the position without a single primary vote. Now, miraculously, she has “earned” enough delegates to secure the Democrat nomination.

She earned zippo, nada, nothing, zero, naught, nil, zilch.

Kamala: “We have earned the support of enough delegates to secure the Democrat nomination!” What?! Not a single person voted for her and she’s acting like she won something We truly live in communist clown world pic.twitter.com/RYSNHYEuwO — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 23, 2024

This is what Democrats are supposed to accept. It’s the ultimate gaslighting. Rejoice Dems, the party of democracy says you support Kamala right from the grassroots.

[This is insane]

SHOCKING—YOUR REACTION: Democratic House Leader Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) sensationally claims, “Vice President Harris has ‘earned’ the nomination from the grassroots up and not the top down.” WATCH pic.twitter.com/VZgFSe3gQ0 — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) July 23, 2024

Look, she’s all arrogant, strutting like she is a potentate.

WATCH: Fox’s @greggutfeld: “Kamala Harris putting the fear of God into every Democrat who might sit out 2024. The VP is strutting like a girl boss as she claims to be ready to take over the big job and that’s the Presidency…” pic.twitter.com/1Ole0Gy7mE — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) September 7, 2023