Obamala Is Open to Destroying the Electoral College

In March 2019, Kamala Harris, who was dubbed the “female Obama,” said she was open to discussing eliminating the Electoral College. She didn’t seem to understand it’s constitutionally mandated, so a handful of heavily populated states don’t get to decide the president. It would silence smaller states.

“I’m open to the discussion,” Harris said in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “There’s no question that the popular vote has been diminished in terms of making the final decision about who’s the president of the United States, and we need to deal with that, so I’m open to the discussion.”

It would take a constitutional amendment.

States that have winner-takes-all within the state, like New York and California, deprive millions of votes. In the last gubernatorial election, Long Island, Upstate, and Staten Island voted for Lee Zeldin, but Manhattan got to decide because of the millions who lived there. Many people live there illegally.

If we do that for the country, California and New York get to decide every presidential election.

She is dangerous.

Trump campaign team just released this promo absolutely destroying Kamala Harris. American politics is wild – just like America at present. Period. pic.twitter.com/ZLHOhXLZKg — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) July 23, 2024