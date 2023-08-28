Commie Clowns Screaming and Crying As Police Arrest Them

This should bring a smile to your face no matter what party you align with.

This is the way to stop climate radicals from stopping traffic. Don’t take the crying and screaming in the clip seriously. When these radicals are trained, they are rehearsed to do exactly that for the cameras. They can then turn around and give the police bad press or sue. But Nevada is not New York City or San Francisco.

This is how the police deal with climate protesters in Nevada. That’s how you do it. pic.twitter.com/y8Qy1nkG7H — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 28, 2023

The hard left uses screaming and fake injuries as a tactic to make the police look bad and to keep them from doing their job. I know that because I jumped in on the training in a New York City park, pretending to be a communist during Occupy Wall Street.

The training includes chanting. If you hear the chant repeated enough, you might believe it. At least that’s what they hope will happen.

“Hands Up, Don’t Shoot” is one example. That was the lie told by a friend of the late Michael Brown after Brown was shot and killed. The friend falsely claimed Michael had his hands up and said, “Don’t shoot.” There was a video showing Brown was trying to ram the officer after having slugged him moments before, and some eyewitnesses told the truth.

“I can’t breathe” is another famous and dishonest chant. That was based on the death of a criminal who had asthma but physically resisted arrest. he was about 300 pounds and it took several officers to subdue him.

The chant at Wall Street’s Occupation was, “This is what democracy looks like,” but they were talking about communism.

The radicals will also jump in front of cars so they are brushed by one and can then claim the driver ran over them.

The next tweet is a case in point.

The media, mostly in cahoots with the far left, falsely claimed the police ran over protesters. They didn’t.

I’m seeing some “commentator” accounts repost this video to falsely claim that the police “ran over” the protesters. This is clearly untrue, as can be seen in the video. They did not injure anyone, let alone run them over. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 28, 2023

If you don’t believe me, go undercover yourself. These people are socialists and communists. Some are Stalinists, Maoists, Marxist-Leninists. It doesn’t matter except in terms of the level of violence they will accept.

Related