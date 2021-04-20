Commies in Minneapolis look like they’ll riot anyway

Steve Scalise, who was literally shot after the would-be killer heard dangerous rhetoric, said, “Every single House Democrat just voted to stand with Maxine Waters. They made it clear: Democrats are fine with Democrat politicians inciting violence and chaos.”
That should tell you who and what the party of love is really about today.
Joe Biden loves the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial. He said, “We can’t stop here.”
Then he said, “It can be a giant step forward” in the fight against systemic racism.
Biden is pushing Critical Race Theory in schools, businesses, and government. He and his party are instilling systemic racism. They are the only ones perpetuating systemic racism.
There is nothing in the Chauvin trial to suggest racism.
They are fomenting riots by communists and anarchists. In fact, it looks like the loons will riot tonight despite the verdict. The commies are rioting in several cities, allegedly over Duante Wright, a gangbanger shot by accident, and Breonna who was caught in the line of fire.
The commie loons, mostly white, are mobbing a truck and an innocent driver. Reginald Denny, anyone?
Watch:
HAPPENING NOW: Truck Being Mobbed By Crowd as they try to break the windows Following The Derek Chauvin Verdict #Minnesota | #Minneapolis #protests #protesters #MinnesotaProtests #Minneapolisprotests #minneapolisriots #riots #mob pic.twitter.com/uLYRihsEQP
— Viral & Crazy Videos (@MLKViralVideos) April 20, 2021
Driver of truck surrounded in Minneapolis seems to be trying to communicate with protestors and drive away but is mobbed anyway: pic.twitter.com/Yhuoqac1VM
— Kyle Hooten (@KyleHooten2) April 20, 2021
Minneapolis: Man on microphone incites violence by saying he can no longer be peaceful and that if they don’t get what they want, they will “burn it down.” Video by @riothawk. #BLM pic.twitter.com/GAw8d8nJ6J
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 20, 2021
Ami Horowitz interviewed the people who want to burn the city down. It’s hard to remember when the USA was normal, before we entered the dark, dystopian world of the Left.
I went to the George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis to speak with protesters. pic.twitter.com/G3zBJjAPDo
— Ami Horowitz (@AmiHorowitz) April 20, 2021
If Chauvin was found guilty because of political pressure and fear of Antifa/BLM riots – then that is just one more nail in our Constitutional Republic’s coffin.
And that is exactly how it looks to me.
Americans must stand firm for justice.
But now it’s a celebratory riot.
We’re all South Africans now.
Mob Rule started during the OJ trial.
I was out walking over to a buddy’s house several subdivision sectors away when the “if it doesn’t fit you must acquit” came down and noticed the lack of activity with eerie silence and then the teevee glow emanating from every comrade’s hovel.
God lives in the radio and Satan dwells in the teevee and the enemedia came from the bowels of hell!