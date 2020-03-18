Communist Cali gov considers martial law after 13 virus deaths

“We have the ability to do martial law … if we feel the necessity.” ~ Governor Newsom

Governor Gavin Newsom said during a press conference on Tuesday that California is considering martial law. As of this writing, 13 people have died in California from the Wuhan Chinese virus from China. As of mid-December 2019, as many as 24,000 people died from the regular flu.

There are about 500 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in California and the communist governor is thinking about martial law. He hopes it doesn’t come to that, he claims.

Fox reported that three more counties in Cali have ordered shelter in place, bringing the total to six. Gavin Newsom has closed non-essential businesses and suggested people 65 years and older stay indoors.

He is preparing the National Guard for action as he leaves the borders open to any sick foreigner who wants to come in illegally.

Newsom added, looking grim, “we have the ability to do martial law … if we feel the necessity.”

Orange County on Tuesday announced severe restrictions on residents in order to ‘minimize the Coronavirus outbreak.’

They’re going to possibly put people in jail if they go outside and congregate with someone who is not their household member.

San Franciscans can only leave for necessities or to help a friend. Criminals and homeless are exempt and can wander at will and shoplift, break into cars, and poop in the streets or on peoples’ porches.

The LA County Sheriff’s Department is also releasing criminals to keep them safe. Oh, the irony.

What an opportunity this is for the communists to enact all their Marxist policies.

Watch: